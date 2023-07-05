BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar magazine 19 July: on sale now

Triumph is back with a shock new sports car, we drive MG's Mercedes A45-killer, and the Jeep Avenger vs. the Alps
19 July 2023

This week in Autocar, Triumph is back with a shock new sports car, we drive MG's Mercedes A45-killer, and pit the Jeep Avenger against the Alps.

Triumph has rebirthed the TR2 as a lightweight electric speedster called the TR25 - a car designed by London-based design house Makkina with development backing from BMW.

Hyundai, meanwhile, has kick-started the electrification of its N performance division with the new Ioniq 5 N - a car honed for the track with "race car DNA". 

McLaren is looking to target profits before EVs amid a major company shake up to improve quality - our editor reports from Goodwood.

Talking of Goodwood, Porsche has marked its 75th anniversary with a stunning Speedster version of one of its most iconic cars - we have all you need to know.

The MG4 XPower is a 429bhp hot hatch with a sub-4sec 0-62mph time, yet it can be had from ‘just’ £36,495. Is this the electric hot hatch we've been waiting for?

Audi's hard-charging RS6 Avant Performance has been given a series of well-aimed dynamic tweaks. Matt Saunders finds out if they add up too much.

Abarth has revved up the electric Fiat 500 with the Abarth 500e, bringing more immediacy and broad smiles, for an admittedly broad price.

We're also reviewing the Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV, the facelifted Lexus UX300e and Mercedes-AMG A45 S.

The Jeep Avenger is the American firm's first pure electric model, and it's got some big boots to fill. To find out how well it fills them, Richard Lane takes one on an extreme real-world test to a high-latitude charging point in the Alps.

Volkswagen's CEO Thomas Schäfer wants his company to move on from its high-profile own goals and be loved by the public once again - Felix Page finds out how he's going to make that happen.

Independent specialist dealer and restorer Bell Sport & Classic has devised anew Ferrari-only race series to sit between those run by the owners’ club and Ferrari itself - Andrew Frankel takes a closer look.

Matt Prior discusses the business of character in cars and which manufacturer has best stuck to its roots, before spotting a strange sign taped to the back of a Land Rover Defender 110.

Steve Cropley recounts a joyful drive through the UK countryside discovering roads he didn't know were there, goes to Dacia's cheerful barbecue celebrating 10 years of its existence in the UK, and has much admiration for Makinna after it brought back the Triumph TR2.

Jeep Avenger

SUV originator primes itself to make it big in the UK and across Europe with a battery-powered B-segment SUV

Jeep Avenger
Used

In 2013 Alfa Romeo launched the 4C as Italy's version of the Porsche Boxster, and even now it still quickens pulses. John Evans analyses its credibility as a used purchase.

