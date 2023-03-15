Autocar magazine 15 March: on sale now

In this week’s Autocar, we showcase Kia’s flagship SUV, discover Britain’s best cheapest car and find out if EV battery manufacturing is the environmental disaster people believe it to be.

News

The Kia EV9 has arrived as the firm’s largest, most expensive and most advanced car yet, and it’s here to take on a brand new market. Can it succeed?

Meanwhile, the Ford Tourneo is set to take on a much more important role in the company lineup (post-Fiesta).

Reviews

Matt Saunders is testing the Polestar 2 BST Edition 270 - a 469bhp, £68,990 saloon that aims to turn an everyday electric car into a high-performance handling hero.

Chinese giant BYD has entered the British market with the Atto 3, an electric SUV intent on taking competition straight to the Kia Niro and Volkswagen ID 4.

For road test 5615, we’ve got Subaru’s first ever electric car - the Solterra. With some help from Toyota, is it up to scratch?

Features

From the Dacia Sandero to the Hyundai i10, there are only eight new cars on sale in the UK for less than £15,000, and we’re testing five of them to find out which one you should choose.

With the sustainability of battery production under scrutiny, Jesse Crosse investigates the fallout of the automotive industry’s race to electrification.

Opinion

Matt Prior looks at the issues surrounding road pricing, how it might work, and why mysterious forces may suddenly be telling you where you can and can’t drive.

Meanwhile, Steve Cropley looks at the problems around having too much choice, is amazed by the silence of British firms over the German-Italian bid to delay the 2035 ICE ban and why he’s hanging on every word of Adrian Newey’s book - ‘How to build a car’.

Used

Mark Pearson looks at the iconic Ford Fiesta and answers why it should be on your shortlist as the perfect nearly-new buy.

Jonathan Bryce reflects on one of the car world’s greatest engineering achievements, with the Bugatti Veyron featuring as this week’s Cult Hero.

