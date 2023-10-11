Autocar magazine 11 October: on sale now

This week in Autocar, we've got an exclusive scoop on Audi's most crucial car yet, find out why the Lamborghini Revuelto is "utterly berserk" to drive, and picture how we'd reinvent the Land Rover Discovery.

News

We've got a jam-packed news section this week, starting with the 2025 Audi A5. It will make the switch to an all-electric powertrain as the Ingolstadt brand gears up to contend with a vast fleet of competitors - we have all you need to know about its powertrain, practicality, specs, and when it will be on sale.

The new, second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is bigger, bolder and more advanced than its hugely successful predecessor - while introducing plug-in hybrid power for the first time.

BMW has turned the X2 into a larger, more rakish SUV-coupé and gained the option of electric power - we've got the lowdown on the Audi Q3 rival.

Meanwhile, Volkswagen has confirmed that it will launch a ‘high-volume’ compact SUV in 2026, likely to serve as a raised, rugged alternative to the Volkswagen ID 3.

Reviews

The Lamborghini Reveulto arrives as the electrified 12-cylinder successor to the Aventador, packing new-age tech that, in theory, could take supercar thrills to a different level. So does it? We find out in a six-page road test.

Mazda's rotary engine has returned, but not in the way you might be expecting it to. This time, it extends the range of Mazda's eccentric electric crossover - the MX-30. Matt Prior takes it for a spin to find out how well it works.

Peugeot's stylish and dynamically adept 308 has, at last, gained an electric powertrain to become the e-308. Has it been worth the wait?

We're also testing the Zeekr X and a prototype of the Porsche Macan EV - the brand's first electric SUV.

Features

Declining sales stolen by the Defender has prompted a much-needed rethink for the Land Rover Discovery. But how should it be done? Hilton Holloway has a think.

Common printed circuit boards will enable much quicker and cheaper productionof hydrogen fuel cell systems, says a young British firm called Bramble Energy. Jesse Crosse investigates.

Volvo has long been the car company with the strongest reputation for safety, and its new EX90 takes things up yet another notch. Charlie Martin heads along to watch one meet its end.

Opinion

Matt Prior riffs on the lack of relevance track times are to many cars, especially since conditions are such a huge factor, before apologising for giving you a duff stat.