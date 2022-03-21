Volkswagen to update ID software with new features

Volkswagen will introduce a new over-the-air update which the firm has described as “a big software facelift,” that will improve and introduce a host of new features to its ID model range.

Some of the major changes that will be introduced with the update include new driver assistance systems, improved voice control, faster charging for some models and a new smart e-route planning application.

Improvements will also be made to the range's infotainment system, which will aim to solve latency issues present since the initial launch of the Volkswagen ID 3.

Newly introduced systems include an improved travel assist and autonomous functions. The system can also switch lanes for the driver, change speeds automatically and provide support for roads with a single lane marking.

A park assist function will also be introduced, which can parallel park at speeds of up to 25mph, and 12mph for regular bays. A memory function can also remember specific parking spaces, such as a garage.

The smart e-route planner will allow for improved route guidance over long journeys, and the firm has described it as a “key function” that has been “dramatically improved.”

Volkswagen says it takes traffic and obstruction data into account. and that it automatically plans the most efficient charging point access for the journey, rated by the available charging speed.

Meanwhile, ID models with a 77kWh battery and software 3.0 installed will be able to charge at a rate of 135kW, which is a slight improvement over the previous maximum of 125kW.

Volkswagen claims this is thanks to improvements to the battery’s thermal management, which will also improve range in cold weather. A new battery care mode will also be added, which limits charging capacity to 80%.