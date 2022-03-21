BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen to update ID software with new features
New 2022 Range Rover Sport PHEV drops disguise in spy shots

Volkswagen to update ID software with new features

German firm has described the update as a “a big software facelift"
News
2 mins read
21 March 2022

Volkswagen will introduce a new over-the-air update which the firm has described as “a big software facelift,” that will improve and introduce a host of new features to its ID model range.

Some of the major changes that will be introduced with the update include new driver assistance systems, improved voice control, faster charging for some models and a new smart e-route planning application.

Improvements will also be made to the range's infotainment system, which will aim to solve latency issues present since the initial launch of the Volkswagen ID 3

Newly introduced systems include an improved travel assist and autonomous functions. The system can also switch lanes for the driver, change speeds automatically and provide support for roads with a single lane marking.

A park assist function will also be introduced, which can parallel park at speeds of up to 25mph, and 12mph for regular bays. A memory function can also remember specific parking spaces, such as a garage. 

The smart e-route planner will allow for improved route guidance over long journeys, and the firm has described it as a “key function” that has been “dramatically improved.”  

Volkswagen says it takes traffic and obstruction data into account. and that it automatically plans the most efficient charging point access for the journey, rated by the available charging speed.

Meanwhile, ID models with a 77kWh battery and software 3.0 installed will be able to charge at a rate of 135kW, which is a slight improvement over the previous maximum of 125kW. 

Volkswagen claims this is thanks to improvements to the battery’s thermal management, which will also improve range in cold weather. A new battery care mode will also be added, which limits charging capacity to 80%. 

Latest Drives

1 Dacia Jogger 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review
1 nio et7

Nio ET7 Premier Version review

Nio ET7 Premier Version review
1 VW Golf R Estate frontcorner

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review

Volkswagen Golf R Estate 2022 UK review
1 Volvo C40 Recharge UK drive 2022 tracking front

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review

Volvo C40 Recharge Twin Ultimate 2022 UK review
jeepr renegade e hybrid 5

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

Jeep Renegade e-Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 VW ID 3 2021 road test review hero front

Volkswagen ID 3

How far does a car with the force of Volkswagen behind it move the needle on EV ownership?

Read our review
In addition, the German car brand has improved some of its display systems, including its optional augmented reality head-up display. The digital cockpit will also now display a battery charge percentage. 

The ID range’s voice control system has also been upgraded to a “premium level,” and Volkswagen claims its recognition quality is now at around 95%.

“The new ID. Software 3.0 is an upgrade for our whole ID. family: we are taking our products to a new level of functionality because we are working faster, are more connected and are more customer-oriented,” said Thomas Ulbrich, Volkswagen board member for technical development.

The ID 3.0 software will be available in April this year for over-the-air updates. All new ID models from April will have the new software installed prior to customers taking delivery of their cars. 

Volkswagen has also confirmed there has been interest from third parties about possible software integration, though it did not reveal any further details. The firm did reveal however that on-demand features are part of its business model going forward, and that possible features could include charging coupons.

