BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Under the skin: why engineers love shared vehicle architectures
UP NEXT
Used buying guide: Toyota MR2

Under the skin: why engineers love shared vehicle architectures

VW Group has made more than 32 million vehicles using MQB architecture since its 2012 arrival
News
3 mins read
18 July 2022

Last month, the Volkswagen Group celebrated the 10th anniversary of its kit of parts for building cars more efficiently.

Modularer Querbaukasten (MQB), which translates as Modular Transverse Matrix, wasn’t the first platform-led approach taken by a manufacturer, but it marked the beginning of a trend. Now it has become a regular occurrence for new platforms to emerge with the coming of the BEV.

In most cases, ‘architecture’ is probably a better descriptor than ‘platform’, and there is a subtle difference. Strictly speaking, a platform shares multiple body underframes, chassis and powertrain systems with different bodystyles, while an architecture shares the same component design, strategy and manufacturing process. So an architecture can spawn more than one platform, such as for saloons and SUVs.

Related articles

The benefits are obvious, because although standardisation of components like body panels doesn’t make all the cars the same size or give them the same character, it does make the manufacture of individual common parts and their assembly more economical and better suited to automated assembly without creating completely new production lines.

This is what MQB did for Volkswagen and likewise the D7a aluminium intensive architecture on which Jaguar Land Rover based the Jaguar XE, Jaguar XF, Jaguar F-Pace and Range Rover Velar. In manufacturing cars or any other complex machinery, radical mechanical changes involve shaking out bugs in the same way as a new version of software, so being able to assemble cars using a toolkit of tried and tested major components isn’t a cop-out but rather the smart and elegant way forward. In theory, it should also avoid using up engineering resources from becoming task-saturated, so teams can focus on new ideas rather than fixing problems in old ones.

In the Volkswagen Group’s case, cars can be structurally improved in areas most customers don’t see and aren’t interested in. For instance, how many owners care (or even know) that the engine in their MQB car is tilted to the rear by 12deg, just like in every other car in the range, or that the intake side is always at the front and the exhaust at the rear? They don’t, but they might appreciate the fact that the flexibility of the architecture allowed more focus on ring-fencing its individual character and recognise that a 50kg reduction in weight from its pre-MQB ancestor will contribute to fuel saving.

As EVs relentlessly march forth, the experience gained in the past decade with new modular lightweight architectures combining both aluminium alloys and lightweight high-strength steels is paying dividends.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The Volkswagen Group has put all of its learnings from MQB into its modular electric drive matrix, MEB, which will do for its EVs what MQB did for its ICE cars.

EV architectures are designed to take efficient packaging of the electric drivetrain to the maximum, squeeze the most out of the interior space and offset as much of the battery’s extra weight as possible. Without taking this approach, it’s hard to imagine making EVs as efficient as they need to be.

Ammonia to replace diesel

Mahle is researching the use of ammonia as a diesel replacement in heavy vehicles. This can be ignited in a combustion chamber like diesel, and Mahle has adapted its innovative jet-ignition system to do just that in a single-cylinder engine. In the near term, it plans to convert diesel engines to dual-fuel-injecting ammonia as the main source of power.

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Up 1.0 Take Up 5dr
2015
£5,802
45,500miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2015
£6,200
28,039miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2016
£6,399
46,075miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Look Up 3dr
2016
£6,495
43,757miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£6,599
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Se 5dr
2015
£6,771
85,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2015
£6,795
48,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 3dr
2015
£6,800
30,922miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£6,995
16,796miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Ford Focus ST 2022 front corner
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review
Ford Focus ST automatic 2022 UK review

View all latest drives