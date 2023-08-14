BACK TO ALL NEWS
Under the skin: Can Porsche's e-fuels completely replace petrol?
Under the skin: Can Porsche's e-fuels completely replace petrol?

E-fuels using CO2 extracted from the atmosphere are cleaner than those extracted from the ground
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
14 August 2023

Two years ago, Porsche announced that it would start making almost CO2-neutral synthetic fuel, as a drop-in replacement for petrol, by 2022. Its pilot project in the Patagonia region of southern Chile is now scheduled to make a modest 130,000 litres of its ‘e-fuel’ per year, rising to 550 million litres annually by the end of the decade.

The terminology surrounding sustainable fuels can be confusing so let’s clear that up. Porsche’s e-fuel is derived from air and water; it’s not a biofuel like ethanol or rapeseed oil.

The difference is that what the engine sees is pretty much the same as it would were the tank fillled with conventional petroleum. The e-fuel is a synthetic hydrocarbon, not alcohol like ethanol (the same as in drinks).

Neither does it have anything to do with the bio-diesel made from waste cooking oil that became popular some years ago.

The site at Punta Arenas was chosen because the area is remote and extremely windy, which makes it ideal for generating wind power; Porsche reckons wind turbines can work at maximum capacity for 270 days a year in that spot.

How does it work? Turbines generate electricity that drives electrolysers to split water into hydrogen and oxygen – and it’s the hydrogen Porsche is after.

Ironically, the other component needed is CO2, which is captured from the air using a chemical process that doesn’t involve precious-metal catalytic converters. The hydrogen and CO2 is combined to make methanol (another type of alcohol) which is then synthesised into synthetic petrol.

The fuel can be formulated as an alternative to diesel or petrol and mixed with conventional fuel. Making a litre of e-fuel takes three litres of desalinated water and the CO2 extracted from 6000 cubic metres of air.

Similar synthetic fuels aren’t new. Audi, working with Joule, set up a plant in Mexico to produce synthetic fuel via ethanol produced from harmless bacteria in waste water, for instance.

Could synthetic e-fuels keep the combustion engine alive on a global scale and do away with the need to migrate to battery EVs and other alternatives? Never say never, but the amount of conventional fossil-based fuel used today is colossal. According to the US Energy Information Administration, the UK used 274,700 barrels of petrol each day last year. That’s almost 9.5 million gallons or 43 million litres – and our consumption is below average.

Put into perspective, when it reaches maximum potential, Porsche’s plant in Chile would produce enough e-fuel annually to keep the UK going for less than two weeks. On the plus side, the potential for a new enterprise based on sustainable electricity generation to make synthetic fuel is immense.

For example, 54% of the electricity produced in Scotland comes from wind power. Expansion plans under way there include generating hydrogen, one of the key components of synthetic fuel, as a storage medium for off-peak wind-generated energy.

artill 14 August 2023

For those who think we should just put wind electricity into the grid, the problem is there will be far too much electricity produced most of the time when the grid has enough windmills to cope with the times that the sun doesnt shine, and the wind doesnt blow (such as a cold still winters night.

Using this surplus electricity to make things like hydrogen or e fuels makes complete sense under those circumstances.  

405line 14 August 2023
More than 92 percent of Germany's aviation gasoline and half its total petroleum during World War II had come from synthetic fuel plants. At its peak in early 1944, the German synfuels effort produced more than 124,000 barrels per day from 25 plants.
sabre 14 August 2023
405line wrote:
More than 92 percent of Germany's aviation gasoline and half its total petroleum during World War II had come from synthetic fuel plants. At its peak in early 1944, the German synfuels effort produced more than 124,000 barrels per day from 25 plants.

Synthetic fuel is not new and coal was used then for the carbon of the fuel. The innovation now is extracting carbon from the atmosphere, thus recycling it. 

405line 14 August 2023

 

 

