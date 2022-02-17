BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota and Yamaha developing hydrogen-fuelled 449bhp V8
UP NEXT
New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV spotted ahead of debut

Toyota and Yamaha developing hydrogen-fuelled 449bhp V8

Reworking of Lexus RC F's naturally aspirated 5.0-litre engine shows how hydrogen could preserve combustion
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
17 February 2022

Yamaha is developing a hydrogen-fuelled 5.0-litre V8 engine for Toyota as part of the two firms' ongoing commitment to internal combustion.

Toyota and Yamaha – along with Mazda, Kawasaki and Subaru – have previously pledged to continue investing in combustion technology. The five Japanese manufacturers appeared in a joint press conference late last year to express their interest in "expanding fuel options", while other global manufacturers embrace all-out electrification. 

The new hydrogen V8 has been detailed following Toyota's deployment of a hydrogen-combustion Corolla in Japan's Super Taikyu race series, and the subsequent reveal of an identically powered GR Yaris prototype. 

Related articles

The new engine is based on that used by the Lexus RC F sports coupé, with modifications to the injectors, heads, intake manifold and elsewhere. Yamaha claims it delivers 449bhp at 6800rpm and 398lb ft at 3600rpm - near-identical figures to those of the hardcore RC F Track Edition.

As with Toyota's previous hydrogen-combustion creations, there remains no indication that the modified unit could find its way into a production car, but Yamaha president Yoshihiro Hidaka has been vocal about his belief in the technology's potential.

He said: “Hydrogen engines house the potential to be carbon neutral while keeping our passion for the internal combustion engine alive at the same time.

“Teaming up with companies with different corporate cultures and areas of expertise as well as growing the number of partners we have is how we want to lead the way into the future.”

Yamaha says it began developing a hydrogen car engine "about five years ago" and is also working with Kawasaki on a potential use for such an engine in the motorcycle sector.

Takeshi Yamada, who works in Yamaha's dedicated hydrogen engine development team, said hydrogen engines have "very fun, easy-to-use performance characteristics".

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lexus RC F

Lexus RC F

Lexus looks to hit Mercedes-AMG, Audi RS and BMW M where it hurts with a naturally-aspirated V8 performance coupe

Read our review
Back to top

He added: "Hydrogen engines have an innately friendly feel that makes them easy to use even without resorting to electronic driving aids. Everyone who came to test drive the prototype car would start off somewhat sceptical but emerged from the car with a big smile on their face at the end."

One particular characteristic Yamaha highlights is the V8's raucous engine note, which can be preserved by adapting it to burn another type of fuel. Toyota said the same thing of the hydrogen-fuelled GR Yaris 'H2' prototype it showed last year, reinforcing the potential for the technology to serve the sports car segment in particular. 

Toyota's Europe boss, Matt Harrison, said at the time that burning hydrogen would allow the firm to "deliver almost zero tailpipe emissions without electrification, but it does so whilst retaining the things which fans love most about race cars – the speed and the noise." 

Car Review
Lexus RC F
Lexus RC F
Read our full road test review
Read more

It is not the first time the two firms have collaborated on a highly strung sports car engine. The Lexus LFA hypercar's 552bhp 4.8-litre V10 was a shared effort and entirely bespoke to that car. 

Yamaha also designed the cylinder heads, inlet valves, camshafts and intake for the 2UR-GSE V8 used by the Lexus IS F, Lexus RC F, Lexus GS F and the Toyota Hilux Dakar racer. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2016
£21,635
74,015miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2017
£22,990
61,811miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2016
£22,995
47,999miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2016
£23,000
43,101miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2016
£24,975
51,792miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2017
£24,995
37,000miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2016
£25,990
41,655miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2016
£26,017
48,462miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
Lexus Rc 300h 2.5 F-sport 2dr Cvt
2017
£26,990
35,201miles
Petrol/electric Hybrid
Automatic
2
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

View all latest drives