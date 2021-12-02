Toyota GR Yaris H2 is hydrogen-fuelled hot hatchback

The Toyota GR Yaris H2 is a hydrogen-fuelled, combustion-engined concept version of the brand's acclaimed four-wheel-drive hot hatchback.
It has been shown at Toyota's annual Kenshiki forum, during which the Japanese manufacturer heavily reinforced its commitment to hydrogen powertrain development as an alternative to all-out electrification.
Toyota has been testing hydrogen-combustion technology for several months now, using a lightly modified Corolla touring car – which uses a hydrogen-fuelled version of the GR Yaris's 1.6-litre turbo three-pot – in Japan's Super Taikyu race series.
Hydrogen-combustion technology, Toyota says, allows cars to become zero-emission relatively affordably as it allows manufacturers to exploit "existing internal combustion engine know-how and manufacturing investment".
Using this technology, Toyota's Europe CEO Matt Harrison said, would allow Toyota to "deliver almost zero tailpipe emissions without electrification, but it does so whilst retaining the things which fans love most about race cars – the speed and the noise."
"Music to the ears," he said, "especially to those of a petrolhead."
The GR Yaris H2 uses the same unit as the Corolla racer, with minimal modifications from standard, and has the same refuelling hardware as the brand's Mirai production car.
The subtle mechanical modifications are limited to strengthening the block (as hydrogen explodes more violently than petrol), new valve seats and an upgraded injection system. Powertrain boss Thiebauld Paquet estimated that it would achieve “similar efficiencies” to its unmodified petrol counterpart, but performance details remain under wraps.
Speaking after the concept’s reveal, Paquet told Autocar: “When we started it, we created a bit of vibration and a bit of noise, so it was clear and apparent how it sounds. That was one of the things we wanted to demonstrate: compared to fuel cell technology, which is very quiet, you can still get this feeling from sport, where you can hear and feel the car.
“In the first instance, it’s a concept. The idea is to use sports to find out the difficulties and how we can accelerate, how we can quickly come to improvements in the technology.”
Toyota has not confirmed the production potential of the GR Yaris H2, but Harrison said this technology means zero-emission motoring "needn't be a distant future".
He said: "The uplifting message of the GR Yaris H2 is this: even in a zero-emissions future, we could still enjoy motoring thrills similar to those we enjoy today."
Join the debate
Add your comment
It's great that a car manufacturer can make ICE work longer with zero emissions. BEVs can't replicate the noise that ICE can.
Another hydrogen joke story, bmw tried this over 25 years ago and dropped it. Like the bit about minor mods but fail to mention how the hydrogen is stored, performance figures not mentioned, because they've fallen over a cliff.
There's a reason honda recently dropped it and the sooner toyota realise the better, to expensive to make, to expensive to run, range anxiety whilst searching for a non existant station, to slow, inefficient etc
Brilliant news and just when electric jobbies seemed to be the future. Japan has been pushing hydrogen tech, for some time , instead of the battery nonsense. More manufacturers need to get on board wit this superior tech. No more stupid EV charges clogging up our streets, boy are they ugly. No more special parking places for toy battery cars. We can use the existing infrastructure like petrol stations, fill up in the same time as petrol. 1 kg of hydrogen contains roughly the same energy density as 1 gallon of petrol. But, because a fuel cell is more than twice as efficient as an internal combustion engine, you basically need half the amount of hydrogen to go twice as far! FCEVs use a fuel cell stack to convert hydrogen gas and oxygen into electricity to power the vehicle. Nothing but positives as far as I can see. And the price should be nearly the same as petrol or diesel cars. Tortoise and the Hare story comes to mind.
This Yaris isn't a FCEV.
What I would like to know is how are they going to reduce engine temperatures to prevent the formation of Nitrogen Dioxide. As usual with these apparently exciting 'breakthrough' articles, the details are sorely lacking.