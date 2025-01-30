BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis claims new tech could slash battery costs by 2030
UP NEXT
Fiat plots 4x4 version of new Grande Panda

Stellantis claims new tech could slash battery costs by 2030

Batteries made from lithium-sulphur could boost range, cut weight and cost less

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
30 January 2025

Claims of revolutionary breakthroughs in EV battery technology come and go on a frequent basis.

But it looks as though Stellantis has turned a corner with lithium-sulphur technology, which promises to halve the cost per kWh, improve rapid-charging speed by 50% and weigh significantly less. Stellantis says the new batteries are “targeted” to power its vehicles by 2030.

The technology is being developed in collaboration with Texas-based Zeta Energy, which was founded to develop lithium-sulphur batteries in 2014 and has been working on them ever since.

Related articles

The key thing with the new battery is the amount of energy it can store for its weight, known as the gravimetric energy density.

Energy density figures for lithium ion batteries vary depending on the type of battery and the ingredients used in them. The choice of ingredients also has a bearing on its environmental credentials and sustainability.

Two of the most common types of battery today are lithium-iron-phosphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt.

The advantage of an NMC battery is higher energy density while LFP batteries are considered to be intrinsically safer and longer-lasting and use cheaper, less environmentally harmful elements. Lithium-sulphur promises the best of both worlds and requires no nickel, manganese, cobalt or graphite.

The main differences lie in the chemistry of the cathode (positive electrode) and anode (negative electrode) in each cell. All existing lithium ion EV batteries have graphite-based anodes, with cathodes consisting of the materials that give each different type its name.

The Zeta Energy cathode is based on sulphurised carbon materials. The company says it is stable and gives better performance than existing metal-based cathodes.

The other major part is the anode. One of the earliest prototype lithium batteries had a lithium metal anode that in theory allows ultra-fast charging and high energy density.

One of the problems is that lithium metal anodes grow dendrites, which are like tentacles that reach out towards the cathode. Eventually these deadly structures penetrate the separator membrane between the two electrodes, causing a short circuit and destroying the battery.

The lithium-sulphur battery has metallic anodes but they consist of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes (imagine microscopic carbon drinking straws standing on end and packed with lithium ions), which don’t produce dendrites.

Given that a battery pack can be 40% of the cost of an EV, the new battery has the potential to make EVs substantially cheaper.

Meanwhile, Stellantis has just announced a £3.4 billion joint venture with CATL to build an LFP factory in Zaragoza, Spain.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 001 front tracking
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max

View all car reviews

Back to top

The new plant will help underpin its existing “dual chemistry” approach of using both LFP and NMC batteries in its cars.

used cars for sale

 Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£17,995
27,530miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 S Line S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£39,650
6,032miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi A3 1.0 TFSI 30 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£26,280
4,278miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi Q3 1.5 TFSI CoD 35 S Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£21,160
60,221miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi RS5 2.9 TFSI V6 Carbon Black Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£47,730
36,502miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech GT EAT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,560
15,631miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 2 AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,039
42,523miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.2 PureTech Allure Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,140
64,039miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda KAROQ 1.5 TSI SE L Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,790
41,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Porsche 911 GT3 review 2024 001 front tracking
Porsche 911 GT3
Porsche 911 GT3
Renault 5 review. front cornering
Renault 5
Renault 5
alfa romeo giulia qv review 2025 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
9
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
citroen C4 X review 2025 001 panning
Citroen C4 X
Citroen C4 X
Isuzu D Max review 2025 001 front tracking
Isuzu D-Max
6
Isuzu D-Max

View all car reviews