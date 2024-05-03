BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The software slashing EV charge times without harming batteries
UP NEXT
Aston Martin Vanquish to return this year with new 824bhp V12

The software slashing EV charge times without harming batteries

Volvo partners with battery firm to create adaptive tech that controls range-improving battery conditions in real time
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
3 May 2024

However appealing the oily stuff may be to anyone with even slight petrolhead leanings, the fact is that software is becoming hugely important in shaping the character of our cars.

That applies to not just the way they are designed and put together but also the way they work.

It’s not all about things like ADAS, autonomous driving and snatching the joy away from the driver, though. There are areas where using advanced software will actually bring a tangible improvement to the ownership experience.

Related articles

One example is the clever use of software algorithms to squeeze significantly more range from electric cars. Volvo has teamed up with Breathe Battery Technologies and become the first car maker to use the firm’s Breathe Charge, which takes a different approach to feeding power to the battery to speed up charging.

Volvo says it expects Breathe Charge will reduce the time taken to rapid charge its new-generation EVs from 10% to 80% by as much as nearly a third. That does depend on the type of battery pack, says Volvo, and tests have indicated improvements of between 15% and 30%. Whatever the case, the improvement is significant compared with existing charging techniques.

Whereas traditional charging is stepped in a way that is based on a set of rules, Breathe’s software takes an adaptive approach to control the battery in real-time without posing any threat to an individual battery’s wellbeing. The algorithms it uses take account of battery health in real time to avoid the risk of battery charging through lithium plating of the battery’s negative electrodes (anodes).

What should happen during charging is that lithium ions insert themselves into the anode material, which is usually graphite-based in a lithium ion battery.

During discharge, they are released by the anodes and absorbed by the cathodes (positive electrodes). The process alternates as the battery is charged and discharged.

If too much power is used during charging or if the temperature is too low for the power being used, lithium ions can form a metal plating on the surface of the anodes, reducing battery capacity and increasing internal electrical resistance. This impacts the performance of an EV and, perhaps worst of all, accelerates the battery ageing process.

An even less appealing spin-off from lithium plating is the formation of dendrites, which resemble the roots of a plant. Dendrites can grow and ultimately penetrate the separator between the anode and cathode, spelling doom for the battery.

Being able to apply intelligent software to the charging process means batteries can be safely charged as fast as possible without the process becoming a guessing game.

Software has always been important in high-voltage lithium ion batteries, which all have integral battery management systems. But as research continues, the use of software could become at least as important in battery development as the evolution of battery chemistry.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

used Volvo cars for sale

Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 PowerPulse Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£28,950
63,488miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo Xc40 2.0 B4 MHEV Inscription Pro Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,998
20,154miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV R-Design Pro Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£34,750
47,631miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 D5 Momentum Geartronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£17,000
125,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0 B4 MHEV R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£27,999
43,992miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo V60 2.0h T6 Recharge 11.6kWh R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,899
64,793miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0 B5 MHEV Momentum Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£24,999
38,892miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0 D4 R-Design Lux Geartronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£13,495
70,500miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£22,499
44,227miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 8010 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 3 May 2024

Why use the 10 to 80 percent, surely 20 to 80 would be far more representive.

Latest Reviews

bentley bentayga mulliner ewb review 202401 front cornering
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
8
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase
Renault Twizy front three quarter lead
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
6
Used Renault Twizy 2012-2021 review
ferrari sf90 xx spider review 2024 24 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
8
Ferrari SF90 XX and Spider review
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé

View all car reviews