Porsche offers modern infotainment upgrades for classic 911s

Porsche has launched a series of retrofit infotainment systems that add touchscreens and smartphone mirroring to some of its oldest models.

The Porsche Classic Communications Management system (PCCM) is designed to seamlessly replace the original radio in any classic 911 from the 1960s onwards, adding modern features such a Bluetooth, USB connectivity, DAB+ digital radio, an auxiliary input and Apple CarPlay, while retaining a period-correct look.

Each unit includes Porsche's own navigation and mapping, while physical dials and buttons blend in with the rest of the original dashboard.

Two models are available: a single-DIN unit, compatible with classic 911 models from the 1960s through to the final air-cooled 993-generation cars, and a double-DIN version for 996-generation 911s and 986-generation Boxster models.

The larger unit gets a 7.0in display, up from 3.5in in the single-DIN model, and gains Android Auto compatibility - making it the first official Porsche product to do so. Previously, the company had said the majority of its customers owned iPhones, so there was no need to add the feature to its line-up.