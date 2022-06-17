BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New experiences-per-mile ratings can help buyers find right car
UP NEXT
Take it or leave it: Why we love the VW Up GTI

New experiences-per-mile ratings can help buyers find right car

EPM Advisory Council aims to make it easier to see if a car fulfils your driving goals
John Evans
News
3 mins read
17 June 2022

As the RPM gauge, that tried and trusted measure of a car's performance, is rendered obsolete by the electric motor, so a new one could be about to replace it: the EPM.

Standing for experiences per mile, it's claimed to be a new method of evaluating how effective a vehicle is at developing a positive in-car experience at a time when the traditional measures that consumers have relied on, including horsepower, handling and even brand name, are forecast to become less differentiated and significant.

It's the brainchild of the EPM Advisory Council, an association of automotive manufacturers and suppliers – including Ford, Harman International, Hyundai, LG Electronics, Nissan and Stellantis – formed to consider how companies can respond to the changing expectations and experiences of motorists brought about by electrification, autonomy and other technological advances.

Related articles

As part of the initiative, the council has created the experience-per-mile metric – a score from 0-100 that rates how well a driver's "experience goals", such as being connected, productive or entertained, are achieved on different types of journey, including commuting, running errands, transporting others and days out.

The council says that to help consumers choose between different models, the metric will be displayed on each car, showing, for example, that it has a high EPM for road trips or a high EPM for commuting. 

To calculate its first set of EPM scores, the council commissioned Ipsos, a market research company, to survey owners of a selection of mainstream and premium mid-size SUVs. Each owner awarded their experience goal a value depending on how well they thought it had been achieved on each journey type. This value was then multiplied by the importance – or weighting – they attached to that experience relative to the type of journey undertaken. From these results, EPM ratings were calculated for each model. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The scores revealed that users of premium models thought their cars were poor at entertaining occupants, while owners of mainstream models marked down their vehicles' connectivity.

Meanwhile, an Opportunity Matrix, showing to what extent drivers' goals were satisfied by the experience of their cars, revealed that one of the highest-rated trip types was running errands, for the high productivity achieved.

Among the lowest-rated trip types was commuting, owners reporting that their cars failed to deliver their key goals of feeling good, being destressed and enjoying good connectivity.

Overall, technology came out as being key to achieving a high score on the EPM Index.

Commenting on the EPM Index, Tom Rivers, vice-president of automotive global marketing at Harman International, said: "Where consumers once asked 'how fast will my car go from 0-60mph?', they now want to know how the vehicle will improve their commute or whether they can access content or people from it.

"There has been no established rating to measure this in-vehicle experience, so this way of thinking about experiences as a value-add is new territory, and OEMs have indicated they see value in the measurement to help build their brand with new generations of consumers."

Advertisement
Back to top

Dan Mohnke, vice-president of customer journey and data innovation at Nissan US, said: "With further evolution, experiences per mile may become a key foundation of an industry-wide focus on delivering a seamless customer experience in all areas.”

Used cars for sale

 Hyundai I10 1.0 S 5dr
2015
£4,782
69,387miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
50,300miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£4,899
45,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,965
59,643miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Punto 1.2 Pop 3dr
2015
£4,990
49,114miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Star 3dr
2015
£4,995
69,775miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 0.9 Tce Ambiance 5dr [start Stop]
2016
£4,999
43,455miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz3 5dr
2015
£5,083
63,386miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Exclusiv 5dr
2015
£5,200
74,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
russ13b 17 June 2022

Experiences per mile? What's that saying about a solution looking for a problem? "they now want to know how the vehicle will improve their commute or whether they can access content or people from it" - do you, or do you know anyone, who's actually bothered about that?

Latest Drives

01 Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 FD Hero track
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
Nissan Juke Hybrid 2022 UK review
001 kia niro ev trackin front 2022
Kia Niro EV prototype
Kia Niro EV prototype
001 citroen c5 aircross puretech 130 tracjing front 2022
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
Citroen C5 Aircross 2022 review
001 vw multivan tracking front 2022
The plug-in hybrid version of the VW Multivan has an electric range of 31 miles
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Multivan Life 1.4 TSI eHybrid 2022 UK review
1 VW Polo GTI Facelift 2022 FD Lead
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2022 review

View all latest drives