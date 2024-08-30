BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How simulators are shaping driver assistance technology
UP NEXT
New Vauxhall Frontera is sub-£24k with electric or petrol power

How simulators are shaping driver assistance technology

Simulators have come a long way in a short space of time and are helping manufacturers develop new software
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
30 August 2024

Simulators have come a long way from a simple screen, fake steering wheel and set of pedals. Today’s state of the art is the motion simulator that feeds back the same kind of sensations a driver feels in a real car on the road or track.

For manufacturers of full-sized driver-in-loop motion simulators such as Dynisma and Ansible Motion, the complexity of today’s road cars and the difficulty manufacturers face in designing them can only be good news.

Dynisma, which makes the Formula 1-grade Dynisma Motion Generator (DMG) and is McLaren Automotive’s motion simulator partner, sees a new role for its product in developing advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for road cars. 

Related articles

Motion simulators are a combination of complex software and mechanics. The first creates the illusion of the world outside using a sophisticated computer model while the second generates the movement a simulator driver’s eyes tell them they should be feeling. 

The challenge for simulator designers is something called latency – a delay between the visuals the computer model generates on screen and what the driver is expecting based on their actions and sensations. 

In a real car, there is no latency: what the driver sees and feels are simultaneous. But however tiny, that delay in a simulator can make it difficult to get a true feeling for how the real thing would react to the driver’s inputs, say, when a car oversteers. 

In the real world, a delay in reacting could mean the difference between a great save or an excursion into the undergrowth. It can also make drivers feel queasy.

How much latency is too much? Surprisingly, it’s an unthinkably small slice of time. The blink of an eye is variously reported as taking from between 100 and 400 milliseconds. 

The F1 requirement for a motion simulator is less than four milliseconds, which is the time Dynisma claims for its own system. 

That’s a virtually instantaneous response, says the company. It’s also fast enough to develop ADAS in simulation, such as lane keeping assistance, lane departure warning, emergency lane keeping and autonomous emergency braking.

Dynisma also has its sights set on the complex question of the handover from a vehicle driving autonomously beyond level two back to the human driver. Here, the safe environment of a simulator makes it possible to evaluate many different scenarios much more quickly. 

The DMG can be used to assess passenger comfort in those scenarios too. The same simulator can also be employed in the fields of vehicle dynamics, aerodynamics, propulsion systems, noise, vibration and harshness, control systems, human-machine interface and user experience.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review
range rover sport sv review 2024 01 cornering front
Range Rover Sport review
9
Range Rover Sport review
Hyundai Santa Fe review front lead
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
aston martin vantage rt 2024 jh 102
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
9
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Dynisma expects a further use for its DMG will come next year when a new European small-series type approval regulation will dictate that small-volume manufacturers will have to adopt ADAS in their vehicles.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Renault Kadjar 1.2 TCe Signature Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£8,795
67,257miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra 1.6 CDTi BlueInjection SRi Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,000
77,850miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TDI Edition 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£16,295
50,239miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Skoda Octavia 2.0 TDI SE L DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,908
4,538miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet MHEV SZ5 CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,969
2,008miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Seat Arona 1.0 TSI FR Sport DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,598
24,014miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£22,798
3,978miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Tesla Model 3 (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WDE 4dr (Performance Upgrade)
2022
£32,999
23,134miles
Electric
Automatic
4
Audi E-tron 50 Black Edition Auto Quattro 5dr 71.2kWh (11kW Charger)
2021
£26,790
39,800miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 30 August 2024

Maybe in the future we'll be driving our cars like this?, we'll sit at home in our simulator going somewhere maybe to the supermarket because the real roads outside are too congested and pollution that day is too high to risk your health, a very sad way to look at life in the future.

Latest Reviews

range rover sv review
Range Rover Sport SV review
7
Range Rover Sport SV review
range rover sport sv review 2024 01 cornering front
Range Rover Sport review
9
Range Rover Sport review
Hyundai Santa Fe review front lead
Hyundai Santa Fe
8
Hyundai Santa Fe
aston martin vantage rt 2024 jh 102
Aston Martin Vantage
9
Aston Martin Vantage
porsche cayenne gts review 2024 01
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review
9
Porsche Cayenne Coupé review

View all car reviews