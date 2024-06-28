BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How to halve typical EV charging times with no extra cost
UP NEXT
Hyundai Inster is a 217-mile EV city car priced from £22,000

How to halve typical EV charging times with no extra cost

Storedot's battery tech charged a Polestar 5 from 10-82% in a "world first" 10 minutes
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
28 June 2024

Emerging technologies are often flawed in a way that makes it impossible to imagine them improving beyond that stage. Such is the case with electric cars and the still thorny issue of how long it takes to charge one on longer journeys.

Leaving charger availability aside for a moment, 45 minutes to bring a 400V car from 10 or 20% charge back up to 80% and, say, 30 minutes to do the same for an 800V car is still unacceptable to many drivers.

Back in 2021, we reported on how Storedot had developed a silicon-dominant lithium ion battery anode technology, which it called XFC (for ‘extreme fast charge’). The technology was still at the laboratory stage at the time, but the firm expected it would cut charge times by 50% with no extra cost.

Related articles

Recently it was proved that the technology works not only at laboratory level but also in a full-size battery pack fitted in a current, driveable, car.

The test was carried out by Storedot’s technology partner, Polestar, using a prototype Polestar 5. Polestar’s engineers set up a test to charge the battery from 10% state of charge (SOC) to 80% within 10 minutes, but actually the technology exceeded expectations by a slight margin, reaching 82% in the allotted time.

A 77kWh battery pack was specially commissioned to fit the car, and Polestar said it has the potential for capacity to be tweaked to 100kWh. As it stands, the 10-minute charge time would be equivalent to a range increase of 200 miles.

The reality of operating EVs on longer trips, though, and what numbers like these add up to in real-world convenience terms, often won’t tell the whole story. One key point to emerge from the test relates to a marked improvement in the charge curve.

Normally, fast charging rates can drop significantly as the battery’s SOC increases during charging, so by the time a battery reaches 80%, it may be charging at a much slower rate than it was at 10% or 20%.

In this test, the opposite happened. Polestar engineers saw the charge rate increase from 310kW at 10% SOC to more than 370kW at 80%. This makes it far more worthwhile to grab a ‘splash and dash’ charge while stopping on a trip for some other reason, when the battery isn’t that depleted. A driver plugging in at 50% SOC could be away again at 80% in just five minutes.

Those 10- and five-minute timescales are much closer to that of refuelling an ICE car with petrol or diesel, especially given that there’s no need to stand there holding the pump, then maybe queuing to pay.

Apart from the obvious convenience to the driver doing the charging, ultra-fast charge speeds will also free up chargers more quickly for the next person.

Polestar believes this to be a world-first. It said nothing was added outside the battery pack and the 5 still had its standard cooling pump and fan. It also said the battery technology could appear in its production cars in the next two to three years.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 5008 review 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
mclaren 750s review 2024 01 front cornering
McLaren 750S
8
McLaren 750S
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering
Nissan Leaf
6
Nissan Leaf
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
cupra born
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2.0 SD4 HSE Luxury Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,700
62,821miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz GLC Class 2.1 GLC250d AMG Line (Premium Plus) G-Tronic 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£18,000
94,313miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Premium) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£14,600
39,614miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d SE 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£12,000
46,505miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Sport 3.0 D300 MHEV Autobiography Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£49,699
19,630miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Dacia Sandero 1.2 Access Euro 5 5dr
2014
£4,490
25,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI V6 BlueMotion Tech R-Line Tiptronic 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£14,995
72,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Vauxhall CORSA 1.4i Turbo EcoFLEX Limited Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£7,996
30,850miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai TUCSON 1.7 CRDi Blue Drive Premium SE DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£15,990
43,619miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
ac555 28 June 2024

No word on the crucial piece of information - how this affects battery longevity

 

Deputy 28 June 2024

More useful would be how to halve the cost at no extra time!  It currently costs more to charge a typical electric car at a public chargepoint than to get the same amount of range in petrol for a similar ICE vehicle!  

Peter Cavellini 28 June 2024

Why does in need another two three years to bring it to market?, also, great though this will be,there still remains that the infrastructure countrywide isn't up to standard yet.

Latest Reviews

peugeot e 5008 review 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
mclaren 750s review 2024 01 front cornering
McLaren 750S
8
McLaren 750S
nissan leaf 2024 01 front cornering
Nissan Leaf
6
Nissan Leaf
01 Toyota bZ4X AWD RT 2023 lead
Toyota bZ4X
7
Toyota bZ4X
cupra born
Cupra Born
9
Cupra Born

View all car reviews