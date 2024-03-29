BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How AI is improving EV range
UP NEXT
Top 10 best electric cars 2024

How AI is improving EV range

Falken’s parent company is using AI to reduce aerodynamic drag on tyre surfaces for its 2027 tyre
Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
29 March 2024

Artificial Intelligence is being used for some alarming things (creating fake videos, for instance), but some positive purposes for it are emerging as well.

For instance, Falken’s parent company, Sumito Rubber Industries, is using AI as part of a tool called Tyre Aerodynamic Simulation, with which it aims to reduce the aerodynamic drag and improve electric car range.

It attempts to mitigate against even the smallest surface details on a tyre, and the results will be used in the development of a next-generation, low-energy-consumption tyre due to be launched in 2027.

Related articles

Tread design, the formulation of tyre compounds and sidewall design already play a large role in reducing the rolling resistance of tyres, both for electric cars and ICE vehicles.

Hysteresis caused by the tyre consuming energy when it deforms while rolling along the road and then some of that energy being lost as heat when the tyre returns to its normal shape has also long been a target of engineers in reducing rolling resistance. 

And with decades of experience already gained in those traditional areas, the latest testing technologies are being brought to bear on reducing air resistance.

It has long been understood that the aerodynamics of a rolling wheel and tyre in relation to the bodywork around it can make a hefty contribution to a car’s energy losses.

That’s why car makers pay such close attention to design details and introduce features like air curtains to channel airflow around the front of the car over exposed wheels to cut drag.

EV development

Air resistance is now becoming more of a focus in EV development, because where ICE cars lose more than 50% of the energy in the fuel they burn as heat, an EV drivetrain is massively more efficient, and therefore air resistance forms a larger percentage of their total energy loss.

Sumito attributes 20-25% of that loss to aerodynamic drag on the tyres of an ICE car; in an EV, add in rolling resistance and that figure rises to 34-37%.

Its Tyre Aerodynamic Simulation tool crunches real-world data derived from vehicles to visualise air resistance around the tyre and make calculations, which AI then analyses.

Visual representations of the airflow show that even over the finest textures on the sidewall, large swirls are created as the airflow breaks up, increasing drag. At the same time, the AI analysis takes into consideration the effect of the deflection of the tyre due to the car’s weight.

It also provides a simulation that helps engineers design the fine lettering and other markings on the sidewall to reduce drag to a minimum.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5
Audi RS3 front cornering
Audi RS3
8
Audi RS3
Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

Does it work? Back-to-back wind tunnel testing was used to validate the results of the simulation, showing how decreased airflow behind the tyre and a smoother, more even sidewall design reduce drag compared with the standard tyre.

Bringing AI to bear on the simulation also indicates that the role played by the sidewall design in the overall picture becomes greater as air resistance around the tyre increases.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Peugeot 208 1.2 VTi Access+ Euro 5 3dr
2014
£3,499
74,672miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 5dr
2018
£10,551
28,451miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.2 Premium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£15,991
12,258miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Hyundai I10 1.0 T-GDi N Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£15,392
8,557miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Smart Fortwo 0.9T Edition Blue Twinamic Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2018
£9,995
24,803miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£6,495
88,342miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo XC90 2.0 B5 MHEV Inscription Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£37,995
33,730miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC60 2.0 B4 MHEV R-Design Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,995
48,407miles
Diesel Hybrid
Automatic
5
Volvo XC40 1.5 T3 R-Design Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,995
45,640miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

alfa romeo tonale review 2024 01 front cornering
Alfa Romeo Tonale
6
Alfa Romeo Tonale
bmw x6m review 2024 01 front tracking
BMW X6 M Competition
6
BMW X6 M Competition
01 Mazda MX 5 review 2024 front driving
Mazda MX-5
9
Mazda MX-5
Audi RS3 front cornering
Audi RS3
8
Audi RS3
Silence S04 front three quarter lead
Silence S04 review
Silence S04 review

View all car reviews