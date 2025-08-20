BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How 3D-printing made this intercooler 10 times lighter – and better
UP NEXT
Leapmotor B05: VW Golf rival to be revealed at Munich show

How 3D-printing made this intercooler 10 times lighter – and better

3D-printed intercoolers will feature on the Dutch car maker's forthcoming P24 RS supercar

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
20 August 2025

3D-printing technology – or, to use its proper name, additive manufacturing (AM) – has progressed fast over the past five years.

Dutch car company Donkervoort is one of the latest to take advantage of its unique benefits, by 3D-printing intercoolers for its forthcoming P24 RS supercar. These were developed by Australia’s Conflux, and the technique goes one step further than merely being a convenient way to manufacture things. By using AM, the weight of the aluminium-alloy liquid-to-air intercoolers has been slashed from 16kg to 1.4kg.

Conflux describes the technique as Formula 1 technology (its founder has a background in the sport), and it has other benefits too: this intercooler has superior thermal performance and packaging benefits to conventional equivalents.

It should be tougher too, because it’s a single, one-piece structure with no joints or welds. Donkervoort issued a specification for the intercooler and Conflux actually improved on it, returning a design that was so effective that it could be downsized still further from the original prototype.

Rather than mounted at the front of the car, the compact intercoolers can be sited within the engine bay, reducing the length of the inlet tract by two-thirds. The result is quicker throttle response, better efficiency and optimised weight distribution, all of which directly benefit the driver.

Coolant flowing through the intercooler is dedicated to the job and cooled by an external radiator not shared with any other drivetrain cooling system. AM is a process whereby, controlled by a 3D computer model, objects are formed by firing lasers into a bed of powdered material, fusing it together.

Conflux makes the new intercoolers from AlSi10Mg, a high-grade aluminium alloy that it claims is one of the most common and well accepted aluminium alloys in the industry. Conflux also uses it for components in aviation, motorsport and industrial applications.

Intercoolers are needed because when air is compressed (by a turbocharger in this case), it heats up and becomes less dense. For maximum performance and trouble-free combustion, an engine needs cool induction air. An intercooler cools down the compressed and heated air before it enters the engine by conducting heat through finned walls into a coolant.

Thanks to the AM process, these fins in the new Conflux intercooler are extremely thin: at 160 microns, just two or three times thicker than a human hair. And the thinner the fins can be, the more effective they will be at conducting away the unwanted heat.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review

View all car reviews

Back to top

More than that, Conflux uses the advantages of AM to produce sophisticated surface contours, or ‘geometries’, that take into account the changing thermal properties of the fluids as they pass through the intercooler. That adds up to more efficient heat transfer and, put simply, an intercooler that does a better job.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Tesla Model S 2013-2021 cars for sale

 Tesla MODEL S (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WD 5dr
2020
£26,989
43,837miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S (Dual Motor) Performance Auto 4WD 5dr (Ludicrous)
2019
£29,900
46,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S 100D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WD 5dr
2018
£19,990
62,315miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S 70D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WD 5dr (Nav)
2015
£14,495
65,999miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S 75 Auto 5dr
2017
£10,590
129,118miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S (Dual Motor) Standard Range Auto 4WD 5dr
2020
£24,895
26,820miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S 90D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WD 5dr
2017
£19,198
44,287miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S (Dual Motor) Long Range Auto 4WD 5dr
2019
£24,500
54,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Tesla Model S 85D (Dual Motor) Auto 4WD 5dr
2016
£13,000
88,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 126 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
xxxx 20 August 2025

I presume that 1.4 kg isn't including the additional liquid cooling, an addtional extra radiator and hoses etc.  Need details, but to be fair I'd never heard of an aluminium 3d printer.

Peter Cavellini 20 August 2025

Does no designer want create a car for the masses?, it would be great if innovation like this was built into what would more use.

Latest Reviews

vw passat review 2024 01 front tracking
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Citroen C3 front cornering
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
01 Morgan Supersport 2025 Autocar road test review lead driving
Morgan Supersport
8
Morgan Supersport
BYD Dolphin Surf RT 2025 Review 25 front corner 0122
BYD Dolphin Surf
8
BYD Dolphin Surf
Volvo XC60 used review dynacmis
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review
7
Used Volvo XC60 2017-2024 review

View all car reviews