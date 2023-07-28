Donkervoort F22 review

9

At heart, this is a Lotus Seven – just one with 666bhp per tonne and Le Mans-grade materials tech

You descend into the cockpit of the Donkervoort F22 to find Sabelt harnesses but also, if specified, heated seats. 

At just 750kg wet, it is light enough to belong in the super-lightweight clique, yet the contact patch is almost to Ferrari 430 Scuderia spec. 

Denis Donkervoort heads the company after his father’s retirement, but as a two-time Dutch karting champ and Dubai 24hrs winner he also understands what makes great drivers' cars

Then there is the power-to-weight ratio, which is a satanic 666bhp per tonne, though engineers on the project insist the car is capable of rewarding those of a more saintly disposition (or simply unable to take it by the carbon scruff).

They also say it’s fit for touring, with real ride quality, yet there’s little doubt this car would munch anything the sensible side of a McLaren 750S were you to unsheathe one at a track day, as many owners will do.

The Dutch are refreshingly no-bullshit and we know from experience that this attitude translates into the product at Donkervoort, whose Lelystad factory is noteworthy for being built on reclaimed land and sits 3m below sea level.

In the 45 years since Joop ‘The Professor’ Donkervoort secured his country’s rights to the Lotus 7 and launched the S7, the company has mastered the cigar-tube-on-wheels format and taken it to ever more riotous levels, but always with method behind the madness in the form of pedigree engineering. 

In 2020, Matt Prior discovered as much when he drove the D8 GTO, the model that makes way for the wilder F22. It was “blindingly quick” and “thoroughly sorted” but also on another level to anything by Caterham in terms of weekend-away ability. The catch? An eye-widening price.

On the way here, quite naturally, I was preoccupied with the driving element. That power-to-weight ratio borders on the macabre and rain was forecast. However, once on the factory floor, the balance shifts. 

Passing through the double doors that connect Donkervoort’s showroom to the workshop behind, you begin to understand how Augustus Gloop may have felt when he found himself backstage at the Chocolate Factory: transfixed.

Machine polishers whirr, blue blasts emanate from the brazing bench where the F22’s thin-gauge tubular frame is made, and colour is everywhere: Audi’s red-headed engines, gold AP Racing calipers ready to install, colour-coded diffuser vanes and coil springs, and the flawless paint jobs of cars in build, with no two alike. 

One is done up in the colour scheme of Ayrton Senna’s helmet, another in Gulf livery. It sounds like over-egging the pudding somewhat but, honestly, both Donks look sensationally good.

It’s enough to make you overlook the most important colour of all: grey. Or rather, the charcoal hue of carbonfibre. And not typical carbonfibre, which is laid up in strips then baked in an autoclave, though they have one of those too. 

This is the cutting-edge bit of the F22, because Donkervoort has spent 10 years developing what it calls Ex-Core – an ultra-strong composite made by filling shells of carbon with foam that expands when heated inside a mould. The foam solidies, giving the part immense resistance to deformity but incredible lightness.

The Ex-Core hub is hidden away at the back of the workshop proper and isn’t only tasked with making F22 bits. It’s a charming quirk of the Donkervoort operation that in one corner of this tiny factory they might be restoring an S8T from 1985, while at the other end the Ex-Core team are constructing aero elements for overnight shipping and fitment to, for example, Toyota’s GR010 LMH.

Other clients include at least one Formula 1 team, which remains unnamed, but as the project grows, expect Ex-Core to crop up in all sorts of applications, not just automotive.

DESIGN & STYLING

donkervoort f22 review 2023 02 panning

It has racing ABS yet greater luggage capacity than a Porsche 911 GT3. It has no obvious aero to speak of but can apparently pull 2.15g when its semi-slicks are simmering. 

It is most enjoyable on sunny days but, with a carbonfibre top that takes up surprisingly little space when stowed, rainstorms are no problem

Much of the F22’s cost stems from the use of Ex-Core. It’s bonded to the elegant frame to create a “halfway monocoque” with twice the stiffness of the D8 GTO. Off this hangs double wishbone suspension. 

The ’box is a five-speeder that feeds a JLRsourced LSD between the 19in wheels and their 275-section Nankang AR1 semi-slick tyres. Get close to an F22 and you can also appreciate the design freedom Ex-Core permits. 

The windscreen rail is one piece, as are the artfully hinged butterfly doors and most of the panels that comprise the F22’s truly extraordinary cab-rear body. The side-exit exhaust, which sits behind exhibition mesh, is also the stuff of a 12-year-old’s imagination.

Quality? High. High enough to justify the price? If that is even possible for this type of car, then yes. While 001 is an old campaigner, being the production prototype, the fit and finish on customer F22s appears infallible.

INTERIOR

donkervoort f22 127 1600x1067 d20f5521 790d 4cc1 9c7a 5237153bef4e

Time to climb aboard, into filigree carbon buckets so slim they're barely there at all, and behind which gleam the remote reservoirs for the rear dampers.

The F22’s doors arc wide (GR010-style), the sill is narrow and, regarding ingress, this most unhinged Donk has mercifully little humiliation potential.

The driving position is uncomplicated and comfortable, and is of course quite Caterham, but there’s a sense of ensconcement in something more protective and supercar-y. It’s a bit McLaren in here. Visibility over that lupine bonnet is excellent.

The cabin is spacious, too. In penning the F22 from scratch (not one bolt is carried over from the D8 GTO, they say), Donkervoort built in an extra 80mm of cabin width and 100mm of length over the D8 GTO. It means passengers no longer have to suffer a narrower berth.

Being beefier than the D8 GTO, and with a Targa-style roof plus hard top for the boot, it’s more car-like than its forebears. It turns out owners were okay with this, so long as an underlying rawness was preserved.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

donkervoort f22 101 1600x1067 691f9311 daf3 4c3e 845d 04ceea86c1da

Depress the clutch. It’s medium rare: hefty enough to convey a certain pedigree but not so much that it’d push you to the brink of madness in heavy traffic.

The engine catches and, remarkably, might just be the least subtle thing about the circus that is the Donkervoort F22. Audi’s barrel-chested throb suits this machine.

Now, to power assist or not? That is the question for owners. The F22’s front footprint is so colossal that your first thought is to wonder if someone put its boots on back to front. 

Duly, although castor trail has decreased compared with the D8 GTO (castor angle has increased to lift feedback and trim understeer), this car’s unassisted rack is beastly at low speeds and only when you really start to crack on does it truly unfurl.

Admittedly, at this point, it’s pretty wonderful: crisp, resolute, chatty. The brake pedal is equally muscular, but equally transparent. Gearshifting is a short, sturdy but very smooth affair. The F22 is a physical car with a feral charm.

Down on the transmission tunnel are two little dials, one for the six-stage TracTive dampers, another for the motorsport-style TC. Wet motorway? Go for softness and security. On circuit? The opposite.

RIDE & HANDLING

donkervoort f22 80 1600x1067 ec9bd7e1 477f 46da b6b2 79d03d5b5e2b

Today, I’ve found a setting where the F22 is fluid but shows a laidback precision. 

It has a supple but energetic, arachnid-style gait and a touch of lean and squat imparts the confidence to first coax and then fully draw on that tractable, hissing, resonant and heroically powerful five-pot. 

Performance? Effortless. But also real, soulful, earned: an antithesis to binary, 2000bhp megaEVs that cheapen the entire process.

Is the F22 as mischievous or agile as a Caterham Seven 620R? No. On the road you can’t progressively load up the front axle then tickle the rear wide with such ease. 

But the F22 will play and it has a lovely, almost stately balance at a canter. On track, I’m sure it’s completely addictive.

VERDICT

donkervoort f22 89 1600x1067 a96bb7d2 ded3 4759 a504 36619271b7c7

It’s serious money, with a divisive aesthetic. But the F22 engages its driver like no trad supercar can yet covers ground with a civility similar lightweights can’t hope to match. 

It’s a jewel of a car in a niche of its own making.

