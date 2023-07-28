You descend into the cockpit of the Donkervoort F22 to find Sabelt harnesses but also, if specified, heated seats.

At just 750kg wet, it is light enough to belong in the super-lightweight clique, yet the contact patch is almost to Ferrari 430 Scuderia spec.

Then there is the power-to-weight ratio, which is a satanic 666bhp per tonne, though engineers on the project insist the car is capable of rewarding those of a more saintly disposition (or simply unable to take it by the carbon scruff).

They also say it’s fit for touring, with real ride quality, yet there’s little doubt this car would munch anything the sensible side of a McLaren 750S were you to unsheathe one at a track day, as many owners will do.

The Dutch are refreshingly no-bullshit and we know from experience that this attitude translates into the product at Donkervoort, whose Lelystad factory is noteworthy for being built on reclaimed land and sits 3m below sea level.

In the 45 years since Joop ‘The Professor’ Donkervoort secured his country’s rights to the Lotus 7 and launched the S7, the company has mastered the cigar-tube-on-wheels format and taken it to ever more riotous levels, but always with method behind the madness in the form of pedigree engineering.