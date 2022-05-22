Hope for Bloodhound LSR project as sponsor talks start again

Andy Green, driver of Bloodhound LSR, the land speed record car aiming to reach 1000mph but currently residing at Coventry Transport Museum, says discussions with sponsors are now restarting in the wake of the pandemic that brought the project to a halt.

"We're having conversations with potential commercial partners and following Bloodhound's high-speed test in November 2019 when we reached 628mph we have a good story to tell them," he said.

So far, that story has been as bumpy as the ride Green will experience if and when his jet-propelled car passes the speed of sound. Launched in 2008, 10 years later the project went into administration, to be saved by Ian Warhurst, a Yorkshire-based businessman. Two years later, in 2020 and as Covid struck, the team announced that £8 million was required to keep the project on track. The following year, in the depths of the pandemic, Warhurst stepped back from the project and Bloodhound was offered for sale. It was later put on display at Coventry transport Museum while the team restructured and prepared for a post-covid relaunch.

Green made his upbeat remarks against the backdrop of a celebration marking 100 years to the day since one of the most significant land speed record cars, the Sunbeam 350hp driven by Kenelm Lee Guiness, achieved an average speed of 133.75mph on 17 May 1922 at Brooklands race circuit. It would go on to break two more land speed records, on its third outing in 1925 achieving an average speed of 150.76mph, with Malcolm Campbell at the wheel.

The centenary celebration was held, fittingly, at Brooklands. Enthusiasts turned out to witness the Sunbeam 350hp, on loan for the day from the National Motor Museum, perform demonstration drives on the circuit's Railway Straight. However, speculation as to the future and, indeed, the relevance of the land speed record was never far from people's thoughts, especially so since in the afternoon, a panel of speakers that included Andy Green and Don Wales, the grandson of Malcolm Campbell and a record breaker himself, debated that very topic.