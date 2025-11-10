BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: The EV that lost just eight miles of range after 107,000 miles
UP NEXT
20th-century trailblazers: the best cars from 1901 to 1925

The EV that lost just eight miles of range after 107,000 miles

The German Automobile Club has shown that EV batteries can stand up to hard use

Jesse Crosse
News
2 mins read
10 November 2025

Electric cars have progressed well past the 'early adopter' stage, and with that has come the opportunity to measure actual battery ageing against predictions made in the past based on laboratory testing.

The German Automobile Club (ADAC) recently published the results of a four-year test using a Volkswagen ID 3 Pro S Tour. It took delivery of the 77kWh EV in May 2021 and various drivers contributed to 100,000 miles driven.

The battery wasn't treated especially gently. It was often charged to 100% after a trip in order to be ready for the next driver, as it had a highway range of around 250 miles, compared with an official WLTP range of 326 miles. And occasionally it was left fully charged for longer periods between journeys.

Conventional wisdom suggests both practices should be detrimental to a battery's longevity.

The warranty on the battery was eight years or 160,000km (99,422 miles) and a replacement would have been triggered had the battery's state of health (SOH) fallen below 70% of the original capacity.

There were several such updates during the test, which included various bug fixes and an increase in rapid-charging rate to 170kW. Volkswagen also says new software significantly improved power consumption over shorter distances and in winter temperatures between 0 and 5deg C.

The battery was repeatedly checked at the independent Bavarian Test and Technology Centre during the test. The SoH was 96% after 13,500 miles, 94% after 52,000 miles and 91% after 90,000 miles a figure within the expected range.

Volkswagen says it agrees with the ADAC's recommendation that software updates should always be installed when they become available.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
vw id3 review 2023 01 tracking front

Volkswagen ID 3

Volkswagen's electric hatchback receives mid-life updates to styling and that much-criticised interior

Read our review
Back to top

The battery ageing was measured using the Aviloo Premium Test, Aviloo being an Austrian battery diagnostics specialist.

In a recent unrelated press release, it highlighted a study published in Nature Energy that compared two types of laboratory battery stress tests: constant current cycling (which happens only in a lab) and dynamic cycling (which involves variable charge and discharge profiles similar to real-world driving).

The authors concluded that tests using the constant current approach tend to overestimate battery ageing, because real-world use involves dynamic flows.

Aviloo stressed that this doesn't mean driving an EV in a "sporty manner" may extend the lifespan of EV batteries.

In a large study of its own, involving 402 EVs of the same brand and battery type, the company found that "moderate driving behaviour" reduces energy consumption by 10% over a battery's life cycle.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Volkswagen ID 3 cars for sale

 Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Tech Auto 5dr
2021
£16,399
28,717miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2023
£16,860
9,417miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2022
£13,495
54,230miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S 77kWh Match Auto 5dr (4 Seat)
2024
£25,998
4,929miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Performance 45kWh Life Auto 5dr
2022
£13,990
24,000miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Id.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2021
£15,790
33,139miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Life Auto 5dr
2021
£13,599
42,895miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2023
£16,400
40,037miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen ID.3 Pro Performance 58kWh Family Auto 5dr
2021
£16,157
35,640miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 607 cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Toyota Hilix electric review 01
Toyota Hilux Electric
Toyota Hilux Electric
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N review 2025 01
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
P6A1936 1600x1067 e125f67b 0fda 44af 8430 19a0966d861d
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
10
Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 1999-2001 review
MG IM6 review 2025 0001
MG IM6
7
MG IM6
Honda Super N review 2025 0001
Honda Super-N
Honda Super-N

View all car reviews