BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo partners with Nvidia on autonomous driving tech
UP NEXT
Bentley reveals wild Continental GT racer for final Pikes Peak run

Volvo partners with Nvidia on autonomous driving tech

Computing company Nvidia to provide chips for autonomous driving systems in next-gen Volvos
Joe Holding
News
2 mins read
13 April 2021

The computing power needed to allow autonomous driving in future Volvos will be provided by Nvidia following an agreement between the two companies.

Although the financial terms of the deal have yet to be finalised, Volvo says the US computing firm will supply its Drive Orin system for use in cars built around Volvo’s next-generation SPA2 modular architecture.

The system is capable of performing 254 trillion operations per second. The Swedish car maker says this kind of capacity is needed to process the information collected by its Lidar (Light Detection and Ranging) system and enable safe and continuously updated autonomous driving.

The first car to be fitted with the technology will be the new XC90 SUV, which is due to be launched next year.

“We believe in partnering with the world’s leading technology firms to build the best Volvos possible,” said Henrik Green, Volvo’s chief technology officer. “With the help of Nvidia Drive Orin technology, we can take safety to the next level on our next generation of cars.”

Volvos using the new SPA2 platform will be ‘hardware-ready’ for autonomous driving from the moment they enter production, and the company says it will switch on its Highway Pilot feature - which provides ‘unsupervised autonomous driving’ - when it becomes legal to use in different countries and territories.

Fully self-driving vehicles are not currently permitted on UK roads. A government consultation into Automated Lane Keeping System (ALKS) technology was launched last year, but the roadmap to legalising fully autonomous cars remains unclear.

Critics have warned that adequate technology could take decades to develop, and that laws governing the safety and liability of such systems pose complex, long-term challenges.

READ MORE

Why Volvo is redefining autonomous driving

Bosch says it could launch an autonomous car tomorrow

Analysis: When will self-driving cars be a reality?

Used cars for sale

 Volvo Xc90 2.4 D5 [200] R Design Nav 5dr Geartronic
2014
£19,990
57,487miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.4 D5 [200] R Design Nav 5dr Geartronic
2014
£20,895
30,400miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Momentum 5dr Awd Geartronic
2015
£23,495
71,245miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Momentum 5dr Awd Geartronic
2016
£24,490
65,032miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Momentum 5dr Awd Geartronic
2015
£24,990
44,112miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Momentum 5dr Awd Geartronic
2016
£24,995
56,242miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Inscription 5dr Awd Geartronic
2015
£25,490
58,319miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Inscription 5dr Awd Geartronic
2015
£26,000
50,967miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volvo Xc90 2.0 D5 Momentum 5dr Awd Geartronic
2015
£26,250
52,858miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX line 2021 UK FD hero front

Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX-Line Nav 2021 UK review

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volvo XC90
The new Volvo XC90 costs from £45,750

Volvo XC90

It has big boots to fill and talented rivals to face. Is it up to the task?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX line 2021 UK FD hero front

Vauxhall Insignia SRI VX-Line Nav 2021 UK review

1 Volvo V60 B3 Momentum 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Volvo V60 B3 FWD Momentum 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q5 Sportback frontcorner

Audi Q5 Sportback 45 TFSI quattro 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes Benz EQV 2021 LHD first drive review hero front

Mercedes-Benz EQV 2021 UK review

1 AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK first drive review hero front

AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives