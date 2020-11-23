Autocar launches new digital home for EVs

Autocar has launched its new home for electric vehicles online, in reaction to the growing demand for EV content from its readers.

The new EV homepage on Autocar’s website comprehensively curates the brand’s wide-ranging EV content, spanning in-depth reviews and comparison tests to the latest breaking news and advice, as well as Autocar’s leading video reviews.

Autocar’s electric content has seen a dramatic upswing in the past 12 months, which will likely continue with the government’s recent announcement of a ban on all new petrol and diesel cars from 2030. One of the brand’s most popular articles across the entire website, 'Top 10 best electric cars' has experienced growth of 268% over the same period. That and other prominent articles such as a comprehensive list of the EVs arriving in 2020 and 2021 are highlighted on the new electric homepage for easy access.

The growing interest in EVs reflects zero-emissions vehicle sales, which for the year to date account for 5.5% of market share, up from 1.4% for the same period last year, according to figures from The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. The trade body predicts that EV market share will exceed 10% in 2022.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “The launch of our EV homepage demonstrates how Autocar continues to react to the fast-paced automotive industry, as it has done for the past 125 years. Our EV coverage around everything from reviews to advice and our latest news is booming, underlining the growing demand from consumers to understand the emerging technology. Autocar's accessible expertise is perfectly placed to help EV buyers on their journey as we and they embrace this exciting new technology.”

He added: “With an exciting array of EV launches during 2020 and many more to come over the next few years, there couldn’t be a better time to bring our extensive EV content together in one place.”

READ MORE

Autocar electric cars hub

New electric cars 2021: what’s coming and when?

Top 10 best premium electric cars 2020