BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dennis, Horner and Duke of Richmond named in honours list
UP NEXT
The best Chinese cars - from Aiways to Zeekr

Dennis, Horner and Duke of Richmond named in honours list

Dennis is knighted for services to industry and charity while Horner and Duke of Richmond are now Commander of the Order of the British Empire
Murray Scullion
News
2 mins read
30 December 2023

Former McLaren Formula 1 boss Ron Dennis has been knighted in King Charles III’s latest New Years Honours list.

The mastermind behind multiple titles has been given the honour for his services to industry and charity.

Current Red Bull Boss Christian Horner, who had previously been made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2013 following Red Bull winning four consecutive constructors championship titles from 2010-2013, has been elevated to the status of Commander of the Order for his services to motor racing.

Related articles

While the 11th Duke of Richmond, Charles Gordon-Lennox, has also been named as a CBE for his services to heritage, sport and charity. He orchestrated the reinvention of the Goodwood Estate when he founded the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 1993.

Dennis has received the nod through his current work at Podium Analytics, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to reducing injury in sport; and at Tommy’s, a charity that supports young parents through complications and loss in pregnancy.

He is currently a non-executive director at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. He had previously been recognised with a CBE in 2000 for his contribution to motor racing.

During his 35-year stint at the Woking based team he oversaw several title wins and worked with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. He had various roles within the company before leaving in 2017.

Horner: grateful and honoured

Speaking after the announcement, Christian Horner said:  “It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal Team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the United Kingdom’s economy.

“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena, and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

2023’s season saw Red Bull dominate the sport, with the Milton Keynes-based team winning the constructors title, and its drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, taking first and second place respectively.

Murray Scullion

Murray Scullion
Title: Digital editor

Murray has been a journalist for more than a decade. During that time he’s written for magazines, newspapers and websites, but he now finds himself as Autocar’s digital editor.

He leads the output of the website and contributes to all other digital aspects, including the social media channels, podcasts and videos. During his time he has reviewed cars ranging from £50 - £500,000, including Austin Allegros and Ferrari 812 Superfasts. He has also interviewed F1 megastars, knows his PCPs from his HPs and has written, researched and experimented with behavioural surplus and driverless technology.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
mercedes cla 250e 2023 front corner
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading
Ineos Grenadier
7
Ineos Grenadier
`maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima eview 2023 01 front tracking
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
6
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima

View all car reviews

Back to top

Murray graduated from the University of Derby with a BA in Journalism in 2014 and has previously written for Classic Car Weekly, Modern Classics Magazine, buyacar.co.uk, parkers.co.uk and CAR Magazine, as well as carmagazine.co.uk.

used cars for sale

Hyundai TUCSON 1.6 T-GDi GO! SE DCT Euro 6 5dr
2018
£14,550
62,407miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Mini Clubman 1.5 Cooper Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2021
£21,997
20,259miles
Petrol
Automatic
6
Hyundai KONA 1.6 H-GDi SE Connect DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,632
8,226miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Skoda Superb 1.5 TSI ACT SE L Executive DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,789
27,890miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Hyundai I20 1.0 T-GDi MHEV SE Connect Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,993
4,417miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£19,995
58,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Volvo V40 Cross Country 1.6 D2 Lux Nav Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£8,290
57,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.4 Titanium 5dr
2010
£3,490
92,909miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
mercedes cla 250e 2023 front corner
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
ineos grenadier off road review 2023 07 wading
Ineos Grenadier
7
Ineos Grenadier
`maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima eview 2023 01 front tracking
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima
6
Maserati Ghibli 334 Ultima

View all car reviews