Dennis, Horner and Duke of Richmond named in honours list

Former McLaren Formula 1 boss Ron Dennis has been knighted in King Charles III’s latest New Years Honours list.

The mastermind behind multiple titles has been given the honour for his services to industry and charity.

Current Red Bull Boss Christian Horner, who had previously been made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire in 2013 following Red Bull winning four consecutive constructors championship titles from 2010-2013, has been elevated to the status of Commander of the Order for his services to motor racing.

While the 11th Duke of Richmond, Charles Gordon-Lennox, has also been named as a CBE for his services to heritage, sport and charity. He orchestrated the reinvention of the Goodwood Estate when he founded the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 1993.

Dennis has received the nod through his current work at Podium Analytics, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to reducing injury in sport; and at Tommy’s, a charity that supports young parents through complications and loss in pregnancy.

He is currently a non-executive director at the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology. He had previously been recognised with a CBE in 2000 for his contribution to motor racing.

During his 35-year stint at the Woking based team he oversaw several title wins and worked with drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. He had various roles within the company before leaving in 2017.

Horner: grateful and honoured

Speaking after the announcement, Christian Horner said: “It was an unexpected distinction a decade ago to be presented with an OBE and to receive this second award, a CBE, is one for which I am hugely grateful and deeply honoured.

“It is a great privilege to lead and work alongside such a phenomenal Team as Oracle Red Bull Racing and also to work in an industry that contributes so much to the United Kingdom’s economy.

“I am enormously proud of what we have achieved with Red Bull in Formula 1 and in the wider high technology arena, and I am hugely honoured to be recognised for that effort.”

2023’s season saw Red Bull dominate the sport, with the Milton Keynes-based team winning the constructors title, and its drivers, Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez, taking first and second place respectively.