BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 89)
UP NEXT
Alpine's hydrogen V6 hypercar could make production

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 89)

This week the lads talk the Young Driver programme, Morgan's new Pininfarina-designed special, and more
Autocar
News
1 min read
22 May 2024

Episode 89 of the Autocar podcast My Week In Cars finds our resident car hacks Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talking about the new £200,000 Morgan designed by Pininfarina, the fantastic Young Driver training programme, Renault's self-driving car plan and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9
Ford Focus ST front three quarter
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review
9
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews

used cars for sale

Audi E-TRON 50 S Line Auto Quattro 5dr 71.2kWh
2021
£25,989
33,949miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,799
24,450miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Ford Focus 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,499
41,295miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Focus 2.3T EcoBoost ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£20,999
21,470miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Ford Kuga 1.5 TDCi ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,999
50,750miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe Extreme SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£17,999
10,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.3 A200 AMG Line (Premium) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,300
48,900miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TSI SportLine DSG 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr (7 Seat)
2023
£34,299
11,151miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Jaguar E-PACE 1.5 P300e 12.17kWh R-Dynamic SE Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£34,490
10,265miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

citroen e c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen e-C3
8
Citroen e-C3
mercedes amg gt 63 coupe review 2024 01 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG GT
7
Mercedes-AMG GT
citroen c3 review 2024 01 front tracking
Citroen C3
8
Citroen C3
maxus mifa 9 review 2024 01 panning
Maxus Mifa 9
5
Maxus Mifa 9
Ford Focus ST front three quarter
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review
9
Used Ford Focus ST 2012-2018 review

View all car reviews