My Week in Cars podcast - the third anniversary special

Matt Prior and Steve Cropley celebrate the third anniversary of their weekly nattering about cars

Matt Prior
3 September 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior celebrating the third anniversary of Autocar's weekly podcast.

And they want to know what you think. Plus they talk about the best cars of the past few years, share some great reviews, and there's some regular stuff too like driving an MGC and your correspondence, plus much more nonsense besides.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Latest Reviews

Volkswagen Amarok dynamic tracking
Volkswagen Amarok
7
Volkswagen Amarok
Mercedes AMG CLE 53 review 2025 001 front cornering
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
Skoda Fabia
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
8
Used Skoda Fabia 2014-2021 review
Cupra Ateca lead
Cupra Ateca
6
Cupra Ateca
Porsche Cayenne EV protortype review 2025 001
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review
Porsche Cayenne Electric prototype review

View all car reviews

Matt Prior

Matt Prior
Title: Editor-at-large

Matt is Autocar’s lead features writer and presenter, is the main face of Autocar’s YouTube channel, presents the My Week In Cars podcast and has written his weekly column, Tester’s Notes, since 2013.

Matt is an automotive engineer who has been writing and talking about cars since 1997. He joined Autocar in 2005 as deputy road test editor, prior to which he was road test editor and world rally editor for Channel 4’s automotive website, 4Car. 

Into all things engineering and automotive from any era, Matt is as comfortable regularly contributing to sibling titles Move Electric and Classic & Sports Car as he is writing for Autocar. He has a racing licence, and some malfunctioning classic cars and motorbikes. 

