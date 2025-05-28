My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.142)

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior meet in a Jeep Wrangler to talk their respective Autocar columns. Cropley meets Jo Budge, who decides what your Audi is equipped with, nearly gets run over by an Aston Martin Cygnet, and he and Prior discuss what is the ideal car size, and what the next steps are for Bicester Motion following the tragic fire there two weeks ago.

