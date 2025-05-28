BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.142)

This week Cropley meets the woman who decides what your Audi is equipped with, nearly gets flattened by an Aston Martin Cygnet, and he and Prior discuss Bicester Motion's reopening

Autocar
News
1 min read
28 May 2025

This week Steve Cropley and Matt Prior meet in a Jeep Wrangler to talk their respective Autocar columns. Cropley meets Jo Budge, who decides what your Audi is equipped with, nearly gets run over by an Aston Martin Cygnet, and he and Prior discuss what is the ideal car size, and what the next steps are for Bicester Motion following the tragic fire there two weeks ago.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

