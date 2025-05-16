BACK TO ALL NEWS
Three dead after fire at Bicester Heritage site

Two firefighters and one member of the public have died; two more firefighters are in hospital with serious injuries

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
16 May 2025

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died after a large fire broke out at Bicester Motion - an ex-RAF base in Oxfordshire that hosts more than 50 automotive businesses.

The blaze erupted in the evening of 15 May, and members of the public reported that the smoke was visible from several miles away, as 10 fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

Oxfordshire County Council has confirmed that two firefighters were killed as they attacked the inferno, while another two have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Related articles

The BBC quoted chief fire officer Rob MacDougall as saying: "It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters. Families have been informed and are being supported."

Details of the member of public killed in the incident have not yet been given.

It isn't yet known what caused the fire, nor which businesses were based in the buildings that were consumed.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has reacted to the incident on X: "Devastating news. My thoughts are with their families and friends. The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery."

Bicester Motion – previously known as Bicester Heritage - is home to a number of classic car restoration businesses and engineering firms, while Polestar and Morgan also have showrooms in the old airfield complex.

In a statement issued this morning, Bicester Motion said: "We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives. 

"There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.

"We pray for the two firefighters in hospital. The bravery shown by the emergency services teams has been overwhelming. We are grateful for all the support and especially the exceptional work by all in such unprecedented circumstances.

"The strength and kindness of the Bicester community, of which we are proud members, has truly shown itself.

"The site will remain closed over the weekend as we continue to work closely with the emergency services. Thank you for your understanding at this time."

