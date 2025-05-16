Three dead after fire at Bicester Heritage site

Two firefighters and a member of the public have died after a large fire broke out at Bicester Motion - an ex-RAF base in Oxfordshire that hosts more than 50 automotive businesses.

The blaze erupted in the evening of 15 May, and members of the public reported that the smoke was visible from several miles away, as 10 fire crews were dispatched to the scene.

Oxfordshire County Council has confirmed that two firefighters were killed as they attacked the inferno, while another two have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

The BBC quoted chief fire officer Rob MacDougall as saying: "It is with a very heavy heart that we today report the loss of two of our firefighters. Families have been informed and are being supported."

Details of the member of public killed in the incident have not yet been given.

It isn't yet known what caused the fire, nor which businesses were based in the buildings that were consumed.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has reacted to the incident on X: "Devastating news. My thoughts are with their families and friends. The bravery of our firefighters is astounding. Hoping those in hospital make a full and swift recovery."

Bicester Motion – previously known as Bicester Heritage - is home to a number of classic car restoration businesses and engineering firms, while Polestar and Morgan also have showrooms in the old airfield complex.

In a statement issued this morning, Bicester Motion said: "We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news that two firefighters and a close friend of the site have lost their lives.

"There are no words at times like this, but our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.