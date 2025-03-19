BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.132)
UP NEXT
Original TT could inspire new Audi sports coupé

My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.132)

This week, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior wonder what's going on at Ford, talk Tesla, Morgan, Longbow and more

Autocar
News
1 min read
19 March 2025

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior wonder what's going on at Ford in Europe, riff on whether people are buying (or not buying) Teslas, discover the upcoming Longbow electric sports car, the Morgan Supersport, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
Volkswagen ID 5 front dynamic
Volkswagen ID 5
6
Volkswagen ID 5
Vauxhall Mokka Electric front three quarter tracking
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
6
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Hyundai KONA 1.0 T-GDi MHEV Premium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,571
31,184miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Skoda Kamiq 1.5 TSI ACT Monte Carlo DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£24,143
4,550miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
ZS 1.0 T-GDI Exclusive Auto Euro 6 5dr
2024
£18,522
2,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz CLS CLASS 2.0 CLS350 EQ Boost AMG Line (Premium Plus) Coupe G-Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2018
£24,494
55,420miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan X-Trail 1.6 DCi Tekna Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,499
84,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,000
34,869miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,295
21,606miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Hyundai IONIQ 6 77.4kWh First Edition Auto AWD 4dr
2023
£28,995
8,901miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo GS Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£18,490
16,650miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
ferrari purosangue 2023 01 snow drift
Ferrari Purosangue
9
Ferrari Purosangue
Volkswagen ID 5 front dynamic
Volkswagen ID 5
6
Volkswagen ID 5
Vauxhall Mokka Electric front three quarter tracking
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
6
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
skoda elroq rt 2025 front action blur 32
Skoda Elroq
9
Skoda Elroq

View all car reviews