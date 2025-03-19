My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep.132)

On this week's My Week In Cars podcast, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior wonder what's going on at Ford in Europe, riff on whether people are buying (or not buying) Teslas, discover the upcoming Longbow electric sports car, the Morgan Supersport, and much more besides, including your correspondence.

