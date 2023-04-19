My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 32)

Episode 32 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident motoring experts Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about whether the MG name still means anything to buyers, the absence of lay-bys and stopping places on UK roads, the BMW XM Label Red's similarity to the A-Team van and Cropley's new fascination with the Jeep Wrangler.

