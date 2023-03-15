BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 27)

This week the lads talk alternative combustion fuels, road pricing and whether a Jeep or Ford Raptor is better
Autocar
News
1 min read
15 March 2023

Episode 27 of the My Week In Cars podcast finds our resident gearheads Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about industry calls for low- or no-carbon fuels to be allowed into the 2030s, asking if there's a realistic alternative to road pricing, and wondering whether one should buy a Jeep Wrangler or Ford Ranger Raptor. Plus they agree on the wonders of Alcantara.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

