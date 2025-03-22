MWIC Bonus Episode 3: Autocar meets Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas

In this bonus podcast, Autocar's Editor, Mark Tisshaw, meets the Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas. Citroen has refreshed its entire model range in the past 12 months as part of an all-new line up, but Koskas now has an eye on the future including making more of its illustrious past. Could this include a new 2CV?

