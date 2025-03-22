BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: MWIC Bonus Episode 3: Autocar meets Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas
UP NEXT
Smart #5 gets 366-mile range and 4x4-inspired special edition

MWIC Bonus Episode 3: Autocar meets Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas

Autocar's Editor Mark Tisshaw talks to Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas about possible new 2CVs and much more

Autocar
News
1 min read
22 March 2025

In this bonus podcast, Autocar's Editor, Mark Tisshaw, meets the Citroen CEO Thierry Koskas. Citroen has refreshed its entire model range in the past 12 months as part of an all-new line up, but Koskas now has an eye on the future including making more of its illustrious past. Could this include a new 2CV?

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale folgore review 2025 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Audi A6 Saloon 2.0 TDI Ultra Black Edition S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2015
£11,795
71,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Citroen C3 1.0 PureTech VT Euro 6 5dr
2016
£3,203
55,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Nissan Juke 1.5 DCi 8v Tekna Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£3,195
100,810miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Audi S4 3.0 TFSI V6 Tiptronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2017
£18,699
73,350miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Ceed 1.5 T-GDi 3 Sportswagon DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£8,995
105,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Renault Clio 0.9 TCe Dynamique Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,995
42,400miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,790
42,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 3 SERIES 2.0 330e 12kWh M Sport Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2019
£12,890
116,994miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
4
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford C-Max 1.6 Zetec Euro 5 5dr
2012
£2,650
107,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

maserati grecale folgore review 2025 01 tracking front
Maserati Grecale Folgore
5
Maserati Grecale Folgore
Suzuki Swift lead
Suzuki Swift review
8
Suzuki Swift review
Vauxhall Mokka front three quarter
Vauxhall Mokka
7
Vauxhall Mokka
BYD sealion 7 front cornering
BYD Sealion 7
6
BYD Sealion 7
Skoda Octavia
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review
8
Used Skoda Octavia 2014-2020 review

View all car reviews