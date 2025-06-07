BACK TO ALL NEWS
MWIC Bonus Episode 11: Autocar Meets Le Mans racer Paul di Resta

Associate editor James Attwood chats to works Peugeot racer Paul di Resta about the upcoming Le Mans 24 Hours

7 June 2025

With the Le Mans 24 Hours approaching, for this week's bonus podcast associate editor James Attwood chats to works Peugeot racer Paul di Resta. The Scot talks about the competition in the Le Mans hypercar class, the challenge of driving at night, and why he won't let his team-mates drive him around.

