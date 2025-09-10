The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about some of the stars of the Munich Motor Show, driving standards, Lotus and the car spots of Swedish and French towns.

Plus, Prior's 94mpg Audi A2, how to save the European car industry from mass Chinese imports, the Toyota Alphard, and more besides, including your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.