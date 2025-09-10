BACK TO ALL NEWS
Munich Motor Show, 94mpg Audi A2 and saving the car industry
Munich Motor Show, 94mpg Audi A2 and saving the car industry

This week Matt Prior and Steve Cropley talk about the Munich Motor Show, European-made cars and more

Matt Prior
10 September 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking about some of the stars of the Munich Motor Show, driving standards, Lotus and the car spots of Swedish and French towns.

Plus, Prior's 94mpg Audi A2, how to save the European car industry from mass Chinese imports, the Toyota Alphard, and more besides, including your correspondence.

