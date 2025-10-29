BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Podcast: The Can-Am Lotus could be yours for £1m!

This week Cropley and Prior talk Can-Am Lotuses, Corvettes and luxury MPVs

Autocar
News
1 min read
29 October 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior back in the Autocar store room as they talk about a Can-Am Lotus - yours for a million quid - the helpfulness of an old tractor if you've lost your licence.

Plus, the GM President on driving Corvettes, luxury people carriers and much more including your correpsondence.

