Autocar Pod: Can a wheel be square?!

Cropley and Prior discuss square steering wheels, Audi making a 4x4 and more!

26 November 2025

The latest episode of My Week In Cars finds Steve Cropley and Matt Prior talking all things motoring, including Peugeot's new square steering wheel, the prospect of Audi making a 4x4, and the impending loss of Cropley's study/studio.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotify, Amazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform.

