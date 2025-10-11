BACK TO ALL NEWS
Autocar Meets: Volvo UK MD Nicole Melillo-Shaw
Autocar Meets: Volvo UK MD Nicole Melillo-Shaw

Volvo UK MD shares the secrets of its radical new way of selling cars after their best-ever sales month

Autocar
News
1 min read
11 October 2025

Volvo just had its best-ever sales month in the UK this September - and UK boss Nicole Melillo-Shaw says it’s no accident.

The brand’s move to a direct-to-consumer model, the buzz around the new EX30 – which has doubled orders in recent months – and a sharper retail experience have all powered the surge, she has told the Autocar podcast.

Tune into this episode of the Autocar Meets podcast to get the full lowdown on Volvo's secret sauce for success, hear why a radical new way of selling cars has been a big hit with customers and dealers, and how the firm will learn from some of the EX90's hiccups as it lines up a new family of Audi-chasing EVs. 

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

