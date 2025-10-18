Autocar Meets: Malcolm Wilson of M-Sport

In this week's Autocar Meets, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior meet Malcolm Wilson OBE, a former rally driver, founder of leading motorsport engineering company M-Sport, and Deputy President for Sport at the FIA.

Based in Cumbria, M-Sport has a rich heritage engineering Ford's World Rally Championship competitors, the Bathurst 12h winning Bentley Continental GT3, special Fords and BTCC engines. Tune in to this episode of the Autocar Meets podcast to hear all about this and more.

