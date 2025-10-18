BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Meets: Malcolm Wilson of M-Sport
UP NEXT
New BMW i3 promises 'sheer driving pleasure' and 500-mile range

Autocar Meets: Malcolm Wilson of M-Sport

Cropley and Prior meet the former rally driver and founder of leading motorsport engineering company M-Sport

Autocar
News
1 min read
18 October 2025

In this week's Autocar Meets, Steve Cropley and Matt Prior meet Malcolm Wilson OBE, a former rally driver, founder of leading motorsport engineering company M-Sport, and Deputy President for Sport at the FIA. 

Based in Cumbria, M-Sport has a rich heritage engineering Ford's World Rally Championship competitors, the Bathurst 12h winning Bentley Continental GT3, special Fords and BTCC engines. Tune in to this episode of the Autocar Meets podcast to hear all about this and more.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or via your preferred podcast platform. And if you subscribe, rate and review the pod, we'd really appreciate that too.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Nissan Qashqai e Power review 2025 01 front cornering
Nissan Qashqai
8
Nissan Qashqai
Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review

View all car reviews