Autocar Meets Citroën CEO Xavier Chardon

Editor Mark Tisshaw hears about the French brand's plan to inject its "DNA and spirit" into future cars

4 October 2025

In this bonus episode of the Autocar podcast, editor Mark Tisshaw meets the recently appointed boss of Citroën, to hear how this iconic French brand will inject its "DNA and spirit" into its upcoming cars.

Ahead of a big brand showcase in December, Xavier Chardon gives us clues about his battle plan, which includes a tight line-up of spacious, comfortable cars - and maybe even an e-2CV...

