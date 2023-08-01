BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar product test: What snow foam cleaner is best?
UP NEXT
Volvo goes SUV-only in UK as all saloon and estate cars axed

Autocar product test: What snow foam cleaner is best?

Car cleaning is essential for car maintenance, but which one should you buy? Here is Autocar's breakdown
Vicky Parrott
News
6 mins read
1 August 2023

Whether you like to keep your car clean for practical reasons, or simply because you take pride in making it look brilliant, snow foam cleaners get rid of tough grime and dirt with ease – and these are the best around.

Fans of snow foam cleaners say that using a foamer gun is the best way to apply the foam, making it easy and fast, while offering the deepest clean possible. To others, dousing your car in a thick layer of foam seems a seriously messy and awkward way of cleaning your car. If you're in the former camp, which product is best?

To find out, we applied our snow foam cleaners both as a liquid and as a foam to the side of a grubby van. We appraised each product’s foaming properties – the ideal is to have a thick foam that rinses off easily – and checked its pH level to make sure that the cleaner wasn’t too far towards either end of the pH scale, when it can damage your paintwork.

Best buy - Chemical Guys Maxi Suds II

Price: £7.95

Buy from: Amazon

Capacity: 473ml

Chemical Guys does a wide range of snow foams, with strong scents, such as  Beer, Watermelon and Honeydew. But it’s the cleaning performance of this hybrid shampoo/foam that wins it the top spot here. It’s very simple to get to grips with, dissolves dirt and muck off the paintwork with no hassle, and has phenomenal cleaning power as well as extremely kind-to-paintwork pH neutrality. What is most remarkable is how much cleaning punch the tiniest heavily diluted drop of the Chemical Guys product provided, which means that it’s going to last well. Provided you use it frugally, this bottle will produce 120 litres of highly effective foam. Overall, it’s a clear winner. We’ll take a beer-scented one, please.

Autocar says: 5 stars

6 Product tests 1600x1066

 

Recommended - Chemical Guys Hydro Suds

Price: £17.99

Buy from: Amazon 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives

Back to top

Capacity: 473ml

The Chemical Guys Hydro Suds foam is really heavily concentrated, which is why we got brilliant cleaning results from a super-diluted 0.9% solution – the equivalent of using 2oz of the Hydro Suds in a foamer bottle of water. It’s also a joy to use, with thick foam that sits on the paintwork in a satisfying duvet of cleanliness and then washes away very easily. It leaves a shiny, protective ceramic coating, too.

Autocar says: 4 stars

6 Product tests 1600x1066 3

Recommended - Farécla G3 Pro Snow Foam

Price: £7.99

Buy from: Amazon

Capacity: 500ml

G3 Pro Snow Foam is a brilliant all-rounder. Officially it's a pre-wash, but it's also a shampoo, and you can use it with the old bucket and sponge if you prefer. It's not a complete three-in-one treatment like Ceramic Blast or Hydro Suds, but the cleaning results are seriously impressive even if Farécla’s instructions do suggest that you apply a finishing wax periodically for the best shine and protection. Despite that, if you want a fast, very effective and kind-to-paintwork foaming shampoo, this is tough to beat.

Autocar says: 4 stars

Advertisement
Back to top

6 Product tests 1600x1066 2

Best budget buy - Bilt-Hamber Auto-Foam

Price: £16.95

Buy from: Amazon 

Capacity: 5000ml (five litres)

Given that it’s a very high dilution rate for the Bilt-Hamber Auto-Foam, this actually works out at one of the best value products here. On frequently washed cars, where weaker dilutions will normally be possible, that five-litre bottle will last a very long time. Some rivals have the edge when it comes to all-out cleaning power and brilliant finishing shine, but the difference is so marginal that this is still the one we’d take.

Autocar says: 4 stars

Bilthamber touch less 0

Advertisement
Back to top

Autoglym Polar Blast

Price: £14.66

Buy from: Amazon 

Capacity: 2500ml (2.5 litres)

This is Autoglym's heavy duty pre-cleaner, and it doesn’t take much time with it to see why it already has an impressive reputation. In terms of ease of use and outright cleaning power alone, it's hard to choose between this and the pricier Bilt-Hamber's Touch-Less. The Polar Blast's greater dilution ratio offsets its smaller bottle, so you’ll get a good number of washes from it. It doesn’t smell too great, though, with a definite chemical aroma.

Autocar says: 4 stars

Autoglym polar blast

Diamondbrite Ceramic Blast Ceramic Snow Foam

Price: £9.95

Buy from: Diamondbrite

Capacity: 500ml

Diamondbrite's Ceramic Blast is a three-in-one, one-shot product that melts away muck, cleans and even leaves behind a protective, high-gloss ceramic coating. You might think that it wouldn’t deliver the same results as those sets that have separate treatments, but we couldn’t find any signs of compromise here. It dissolved dirt and grime just as well as most of the pre-wash-only formulations, and overall cleaning and the resulting shine were as impressive as the shampoo foams.

Advertisement
Back to top

Autocar says: 4 stars

Diamondbrite ceramic blast

Bilt-Hamber Touch-Less

Price: £30.98

Buy from: Amazon 

Capacity: 5000ml (five litres)

The Bilt-Hamber Touch-Less breaks all the rules, but in a good way. Its unique sugar-based formula is kind to paintwork, even if our pH tests flagged up higher alkalinity than expected. Traditionally, high alkalinity can indicate excessive caustic content, which is clearly best avoided, but that’s not the case here. We expected a thicker foam, but even the thinner foam that we got is an amazing dirt shifter and is very easy to work with. It also creates a massive 125 litres of foam, which goes a long way to justifying the price.

Autocar says: 4 stars

Bilthamber touch less 0

Advertisement
Back to top

Nilfisk 3 Step Premium Car Cleaning Kit

Price: £40.61

Buy from: Amazon

Capacity: 500ml x3

Like Autoglym, Nilfisk has taken a three-step approach with its snow foams, but the difference here is that you get all three in the same box set, which is claimed to be good for around 20 full treatments. We like the foolproof "add a capful to your foamer bottle and top up with water" instructions for use, and cleaning results were pretty good – if not quite up to the standard set by Bilt-Hamber's excellent Touch-Less.

Autocar says: 4 stars

Nilfisk 3 step

Karcher Ultra Foam Cleaner

Price: £9.49

Buy from: Amazon

Capacity: 1000ml (one litre)

This Karcher foam cleaner comes ready to go. You don’t need to measure it out and dilute it, or mess about figuring out the right strength, as you can use it straight out of the bottle. In fact, if you have a Karcher pressure washer with the right nozzle, the bottle simply screws on and you’re all set. Alternatively, just tip it into another foamer gun. In use, the cleaner is effective and easy to use.  It’s not cheap, though, as you’re only getting around 7.5 litres of foam.

Advertisement
Back to top

Autocar says: 3 stars

Karcher

Autoglym Polar Wash

Price: £14.40

Buy from: Amazon

Capacity: 2500ml (2.5 litres)

Polar Wash is the second part of a three-stage treatment but it did a good job even on its own. It has a highly recommended dilution – up to half and half with water in a typical foamer bottle, which is a solution of nearly 7%, so you’ll go through it fairly quickly at that rate. Mind you, we found it gave great usability and left the car impressively clean even with just 4%.

Autocar says: 3 stars

Autoglym polar wash

Meguiar’s Ultimate Snow Foam

Price: £19.94

Buy from: Amazon 

Capacity: 1890ml (1.89 litres)

You immediately notice the sweet smell of the Meguiar’s, which is a bit much for our tastes, to be honest. Having said that, this froths up well for a dense and clingy foam that also rinses well and leaves the paintwork looking clean and fresh. It is only a pre-wash, though, and not a shampoo or finishing wash, so there are others here that deliver a better finish.

Advertisement
Back to top

Autocar says: 3 stars

Meguiars ultimate snow foam

Simoniz 2 in 1 Shampoo & Snow Foam

Price: £12.61

Buy from: Amazon 

Capacity: 2000ml (2 litres)

Many products here can be diluted for conventional shampooing with an old-fashioned bucket and sponge, but this Carnauba Wax formula really shouts its dual usage. We’d stick to the shampoo use only, and the suggested dilution for foam use results in thinner coverage than is ideal, so that it proves to be short-lived and not very effective against even mild grime. Stronger mixes may work better, though, and given the low price, it’s still a bargain even if you have to double the quantity you use per wash.

Autocar says: 2 stars

Simoniz

Advertisement
Back to top

How we test products

Disclaimer: The products or services referenced in this story have been reviewed independently by our experts. When you buy using the links on our site, we may earn a commission, but this will never influence our opinion or ratings.

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d Sport (Executive) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,800
68,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz A-CLASS 1.5 A180d Sport (Executive) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£18,100
44,900miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mazda CX-30 2.0 SKYACTIV-X MHEV GT Sport Tech Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£22,000
30,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Lexus RX 3.5 V6 Luxury CVT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£25,000
59,000miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D SE-L Lux Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2014
£6,490
122,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Ford Fiesta 1.5T EcoBoost ST-3 Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2019
£16,995
24,623miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI V6 R-Line Tech Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£37,999
32,645miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Ford Fiesta 1.5T EcoBoost ST Performance Edition Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2020
£22,490
17,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Land Rover Discovery 2.0 SD4 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£34,450
37,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
4
Add a comment…
FallonThalia 14 December 2022

I am making a real GOOD MONEY ($550 to $750 / hr) online from my laptop. Last month I GOT chek of nearly 85000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. ,m40 You become independent after joining this JOB. I really thanks to my FRIEND who refer me this SITE…..,

>>>>>>> E­a­r­n­c­a­s­h­7.­c­o­m

scrap 14 December 2022

Are any of these biodegradable? Given you are washing the residue straight into the drain, it would be nice to know they aren't causing even more environmental pollution. UK rivers are in a terrible state, after all.

bishbash 14 December 2022

Just stick with Bilt Hamber for every detailing task its unbeatable and cheap

Snowfoam* + rinse, Korrosol* on paint +rinse, Auto Wheel* on rims + rinse, Autowash to handwash with 2 bucket method (one clean water to rinse mitts, other for Autowash), dry with micofibre

* Leave these 3 to dwell for 5 mins -ie 3 cuppas!

Jobs a good'un

bishbash 14 December 2022

No affiliation and no need to Korrosol everytime

Latest Drives

Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
mercedes benz b200 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-Benz B200d
Mercedes-Benz B200d

View all latest drives