BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Yamaha brings three-wheel sports car and hydrogen buggy to Tokyo
UP NEXT
Chinese premium brand Exeed primed for UK launch by 2026

Yamaha brings three-wheel sports car and hydrogen buggy to Tokyo

Japanese manufacturer pledges to go “back to basics” and to extend life of combustion engine
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
11 October 2023

Yamaha will bring an electric three-wheeler and a hydrogen-combustion dune buggy to the Tokyo motor show in a bid to bring “unfiltered joy” to the world of urban mobility.

The Yamaha Tricera is similar in concept to the Morgan Super 3 and 3 Wheeler, featuring an open-sided cockpit with seating for two.

The powertrain and chassis are “highly responsive”, according to Yamaha, introducing a novel rear-wheel steering system. This is said to sharpen the Tricera’s turn-in response. This steering can also be controlled manually, reportedly providing “the sense of accomplishment that comes when acquiring and developing new driving skills”.

Related articles

The firm added: “Modern mobility is shifting toward automated driving, but that is precisely why Yamaha Motor is going back to basics.”

The Yamaha Tricera is not expected to become a production model, but the motorcycle manufacturer has historically shown an appetite for vehicles with more than two wheels.

Yamaha Tricera rear

In 1992, it unveiled the OX99-11, a two-seat sports car that would have featured a 400bhp V12 had it not been axed in 1994. Since then, it has helped with the development of several high-performance engines, including those in the Lexus LFA and Lexus RC F.

Autocar reported in February 2022 that it was also working with Toyota to convert the RC F’s 5.0-litre V8 to hydrogen combustion, a technology that could significantly reduce the net carbon emissions of conventional engines.

Yamaha YXZ1000R H2 front quarter static

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Yamaha has continued to experiment with hydrogen combustion independently and has converted a YXZ1000R buggy to burn hydrogen. Yamaha said: “Yamaha Motor is exploring that potential in order to keep the unique appeal of these engines alive, such as their sound and feel when on the go, well into the future.”

The conventional YXZ1000R is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that revs to 10,500rpm and outputs 110bhp.

used cars for sale

Suzuki Vitara 1.6 SZ-T ALLGRIP Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£11,930
54,476miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet MHEV SZ5 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,731
6,740miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
BMW 1 Series 2.0 125d M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2017
£17,000
45,320miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
Nissan Qashqai 1.3 DIG-T N-Connecta DCT Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£17,500
46,365miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Fiat 500 1.0 MHEV Lounge Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2021
£10,200
34,734miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2.0 C300d AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2019
£22,500
54,998miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
Ford Ecosport 1.0T EcoBoost Titanium 2WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,000
34,008miles
Petrol
Manual
5
BMW 2 Series 2.0 220i GPF M Sport DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£16,500
51,761miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX Limited Edition Euro 6 3dr
2016
£7,400
49,105miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives