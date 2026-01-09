DS has unveiled a sporty reimagining of its No4 hatchback, which showcases some new features coming to its models in the future, according to design boss Thierry Métroz.

Called the No4 Taylor Made (because it was partially penned by DS Formula E driver Taylor Barnard), the concept is based on the standard EV but sits lower, has a wider track and gains a host of aero features.

That points to the upmarket French brand’s racing influence, said Métroz, but still makes it a proposition “for the road, not the track”.

While it isn't bound for production, despite Métroz admitting he would love to see it on the road, it will inspire the next wave of Performance Line trims.

“This car can nourish our Performance Line collection in the future,” he said. “We are looking to do a more performance version for some cars of the Performance Line collection, especially on No4.”

Asked what elements could make production, Métroz pointed to the car’s split lip spoilers, squat stance, low front splitter and two-tone paint as potentials.

What’s more, he said, designing the concept “was very motivating for my team”, adding: “[Today] the idea is to do something very efficient, because our strategy for DS is to do a car [that is] very efficient in terms of aerodynamics. That's what we did on [the] No8. And you are really very focused to develop aerodynamic design features to reinforce the performance. So it was good to do this.”

Asked how the idea came about, Métroz said: “Taylor Barnard, our new driver in Formula E. He is very young, 21 years old. We met Taylor in October at the design studio and we talked all together, the cars, the DS line-up on everything, the project and everything. And Taylor said 'I love DS No4: it's very athletic, it's quite sporty, quite compact'. And we talked together, and the idea came like that."