What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 contenders revealed

The shortlist of contenders for this year’s What Car? Car of the Year Award has been revealed.

Autocar’s sibling title has named 31 models in contention for the overall prize at the prestigious annual awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday 14 January.

The Kia e-Niro claimed the overall prize last year, becoming the first electric car to do so.

To be eligible, cars need to have been launched in the previous 12 months and be available to order by the time of the ceremony. The full shortlist is below.

As well as the overall Car of the Year price, the winners of 27 classes will be named at the ceremony. That includes three new categories to reflect the increasing variety of electric cars and SUVs offered to UK buyers.

More details about the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards can be found at whatcarawards.com.

What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 shortlist

Audi E-tron

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q8

BMW 1 Series

BMW 3 Series Touring

BMW 8 Series

BMW X7

Ford Puma

Kia Soul EV

Mazda 3

Mazda CX-30