What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 contenders revealed

31 new models make shortlist for prestigious prize; winner to be named on Tuesday 14 January
6 January 2020

The shortlist of contenders for this year’s What Car? Car of the Year Award has been revealed.

Autocar’s sibling title has named 31 models in contention for the overall prize at the prestigious annual awards ceremony, which will be held on Tuesday 14 January.

The Kia e-Niro claimed the overall prize last year, becoming the first electric car to do so.

To be eligible, cars need to have been launched in the previous 12 months and be available to order by the time of the ceremony. The full shortlist is below.

As well as the overall Car of the Year price, the winners of 27 classes will be named at the ceremony. That includes three new categories to reflect the increasing variety of electric cars and SUVs offered to UK buyers.

More details about the 2020 What Car? Car of the Year Awards can be found at whatcarawards.com.

What Car? Car of the Year Award 2020 shortlist

Audi E-tron

Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q8

BMW 1 Series

BMW 3 Series Touring

BMW 8 Series

BMW X7

Ford Puma

Kia Soul EV

Mazda 3

Mazda CX-30

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

Mercedes-Benz CLA

Mercedes-Benz EQC

MG HS

MG ZS EV

Nissan Juke

Peugeot 208

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Porsche Cayenne Coupé

Range Rover Evoque

Renault Clio

Seat Mii Electric

Skoda Scala

Skoda Kamiq

Tesla Model 3

Toyota Corolla

Toyota RAV4

Toyota GR Supra

Volkswagen T-Cross

Volvo V60

READ MORE

Kia e-Niro wins What Car? Car of the Year Award for 2019

What Car? Car of the Year 2019: the contenders

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week