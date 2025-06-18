BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: WATCH: Toyota Prius Review - The Prius you want, not need
UP NEXT
Production at all JLR plants now back online following cyber attack

WATCH: Toyota Prius Review - The Prius you want, not need

Forget the last Uber you were in - The Prius has grown up and now arrives in a striking new design - but is it any good?

Autocar
News
1 min read
16 October 2025

This is the latest Toyota Prius, Toyota's famous hybrid family car. Since 1997 this car has been at the forefront of part-electrified technology and with it has come sensible, straightforward family transport. But this time? That advanced fuel-saving tech has been combined with the most dynamic looks in the model's history, leaving the Corolla estate to do the boring stuff while the Prius has a striking appearance and a coupe roofline. What's it like? Join Matt Prior for our no-nonsense review by clicking on the video player above.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
Toyota C HR Plus review 2025 001
Toyota C-HR+
Toyota C-HR+

View all car reviews

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz GLC 2.0 GLC300h MHEV AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£44,998
14,409miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford ECOSPORT 1.0T EcoBoost Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£6,950
74,372miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW X5 3.0 M50d Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£23,498
86,176miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Honda HR-V 1.5 H I-MMD Advance CVT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£23,498
15,763miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz Glc 2.0 GLC300d AMG Line (Premium) G-Tronic+ 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£31,343
24,763miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i GPF M Sport Shadow Edition Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£14,998
51,633miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi GT-Line AMT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2024
£15,498
6,055miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 208 1.6 BlueHDi Active Euro 6 5dr
2015
£4,490
61,691miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi 13.8kWh GT-Line S Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£28,998
22,235miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

Bentley Flying Spur hybrid review 2025
Bentley Flying Spur
9
Bentley Flying Spur
Peugeot e 5008 front three quarter lead
Peugeot e-5008
8
Peugeot e-5008
Mercedes CLA review 2025 01
Mercedes-Benz CLA
9
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz A45 AMG
The Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG features a 355bhp turbocharged engine
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
8
Used Mercedes-AMG A45 2013-2018 review
Toyota C HR Plus review 2025 001
Toyota C-HR+
Toyota C-HR+

View all car reviews