WATCH: Toyota Prius Review - The Prius you want, not need

This is the latest Toyota Prius, Toyota's famous hybrid family car. Since 1997 this car has been at the forefront of part-electrified technology and with it has come sensible, straightforward family transport. But this time? That advanced fuel-saving tech has been combined with the most dynamic looks in the model's history, leaving the Corolla estate to do the boring stuff while the Prius has a striking appearance and a coupe roofline. What's it like? Join Matt Prior for our no-nonsense review by clicking on the video player above.