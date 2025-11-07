BACK TO ALL NEWS
WATCH: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | The best new electric driver's car?

The V12 class may be an endangered species today, but these two uber-GTs show the world they're not going down without a fight - but which is best?

7 November 2025

This is the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, the follow-up to the firm's breathtaking, five-star 5 N performance EV.

The 6 N is lower, longer, sleeker, and gets mostly the same hardware underneath: four-wheel drive to put some 641bhp to the roads. The Ioniq 6 N has been given a wider track than the regular Ioniq 6, plus design addenda to improve its aerodynamics. But how does this new sports saloon drive? Join Illya Verpraet as he takes to UK roads in a late-stage prototype of Hyundai's new performance EV - watch by clicking the video player above

 

Peter Cavellini 7 November 2025

Fast car it may be, but it's not pretty,and yes for £69K and the performance it has it's not a bad price.

