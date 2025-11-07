WATCH: 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N | The best new electric driver's car?

This is the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 N, the follow-up to the firm's breathtaking, five-star 5 N performance EV.

The 6 N is lower, longer, sleeker, and gets mostly the same hardware underneath: four-wheel drive to put some 641bhp to the roads. The Ioniq 6 N has been given a wider track than the regular Ioniq 6, plus design addenda to improve its aerodynamics. But how does this new sports saloon drive? Join Illya Verpraet as he takes to UK roads in a late-stage prototype of Hyundai's new performance EV - watch by clicking the video player above.