BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: VW ID Buzz buyers asked to change orders to cut 18-month backlog
UP NEXT
Clarity urgently needed in remote driving law, says review

VW ID Buzz buyers asked to change orders to cut 18-month backlog

Those waiting for new electric MPV can slash waiting times by almost 11 months if they amend some of their options
News
2 mins read
20 February 2023

Volkswagen ID Buzz customers have been offered the chance to cut their waiting times of up to 18 months by more than half.

Around 2000 pre-orders were taken for the from-£59,000 modern-day Volkswagen Type 2, which is currently being built in Hannover, Germany. But those who didn’t get their orders in early and want “all the bells and whistles” are currently being quoted delivery estimates of mid-2024.

Volkswagen has confirmed to Autocar that ID Buzz customers further up this queue can jump the line if they amend some of the options they’ve opted for, with certain changes slashing wait times by up to 11 months.

Related articles

One of the most time-saving, the German firm said, is choosing single-tone paint, which if opted for (there are six colours) over the more expensive two-tone alternatives (four), will mean delivery in seven months, rather than up to 18.

Other time-saving amendments being offered to buyers include the removal of certain options – such as the £1560 Infotainment Package Plus, hampered by the semiconductor shortage – again speeding up the building process.

A brand spokesperson told Autocar: “Some are happy to wait, some are keen to change."

Speaking about the backlog, they added: “We're continuing to work intensively with our factory colleagues to improve supply – in the same way as many other manufacturers for many models in their ranges – and hope to see some improvements as the year progresses.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving

Volkswagen ID Buzz

After more than two decades of teasing, Volkswagen has finally reinvented the van beloved by so many communities

Read our review
Back to top

The ID Buzz was released last year initially in five-seat MPV and Cargo van guises and recently won the What Car? Car of the Year award.

Car Review
Volkswagen ID Buzz
01 VW ID Buzz RT 2023 lead driving
Read our full road test review
Read more

Volkswagen will be hoping the current long backlog lessens by the time the line-up-crowing GTX performance version arrives later this year, likely to bring more interest to the already popular MPV.

A longer-wheelbase version and the long-awaited California camper van variant are also confirmed to follow after 2025.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives