Volvo V90 production to end as brand eyes future without estates
Volvo V90 production to end as brand eyes future without estates

Brand's largest and most luxurious estate will meet its end in the coming weeks

Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
29 August 2025

Production of the Volvo V90 will end in September, the brand has confirmed to Autocar.

It said in a statement that the large estate’s demise was “in accordance” with its “global cycle plan”, with the related S90 saloon having been axed last year to make way for the electric ES90 liftback. That model is due in the UK early next year, but it remains to be seen whether it will spawn a traditional estate.

Asked at the ES90’s unveiling whether Volvo could ditch estates for good, then CEO Jim Rowan replied: “Yeah, because I think it’s changed, right? SUVs have changed with ride height.”

Rowan suggested that the ES90’s raised ride height means it has some crossover with SUVs. Moreover, its hatchback boot and 40:20:40-split rear seats give it similar functionality to an estate.

He added that the XC60 SUV could be repositioned to help fulfil the role of the V90: “Rather than bring a V90, for example, are we better to position [the XC60] in a slightly different way? We have the Black Edition, we have the Cross Country edition. So we then now have different editions of the same base car.”

Rowan’s replacement, Håkan Samuelsson, has yet to hint at any change in tack.

However, Volvo’s estates have proven their popularity in recent years: the V60 and V90 were removed from the UK line-up in 2023, but were reinstated in July 2024 due to popular demand.

Production of the smaller V60 will continue for the foreseeable and “UK customers will still be able to order this model”, according to Volvo UK. It added that buyers interested in the V90 should enquire about stock with itself or their local Volvo dealer.

Volvo V90 review lead

Volvo V90

Plush, PHEV-only Swedish estate sticks by its tried-and-trusted morals against a tidal wave of SUVs

Peter Cavellini 29 August 2025

Too many advantages from a SUV compared to an Estate,plus, people have got used to SUV's crossovers etc, the current generation are used to SUV's , keeping an Estate going purely for their furniture swallowing capabilities isn't a good reason to keep building them.

Andrew1 29 August 2025
What are those advantages?? More weight, less space, lower efficiency and higher price?

