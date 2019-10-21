Volvo S60, V60 and XC60 Polestar Engineered released in UK

Volvo has extended its UK line-up with the first Polestar Engineered variants going on sale. The S60 saloon, V60 estate and XC60 SUV are the first recipients of the performance division's upgrades.

Available to order now, with customer deliveries starting before the end of 2019, the S60 (£56,105) V60 (£57,205) and XC60 (£64,545) Polestar Engineered models are designed as ‘halo’ variants of their respective ranges, thanks to a variety of new hardware and revisions aimed at improving the driving experience.

All three are based on the top-spec T8 plug-in hybrid models. The 2.0-litre petrol engine receives a 15bhp upgrade, and this combined with the electric motor means an overall system output of 399bhp.

That’s enough to make the S60 Polestar Engineered the fastest-accelerating Volvo yet, with a 0-62mph time of 4.4sec - a 0.2sec improvement on the standard S60 T8. It’s still capable of just over 27 miles of electric-only driving and a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of 104.5mpg. The V60's 0-62mph time is trimmed to 4.6sec, while the XC60 can complete the sprint in 5.4sec.