Volvo S60, V60 and XC60 Polestar Engineered released in UK

Volvo applies performance and handling upgrades to its 60 model line; available to order now from £56,105
21 October 2019

Volvo has extended its UK line-up with the first Polestar Engineered variants going on sale. The S60 saloon, V60 estate and XC60 SUV are the first recipients of the performance division's upgrades. 

Available to order now, with customer deliveries starting before the end of 2019, the S60 (£56,105) V60 (£57,205) and XC60 (£64,545) Polestar Engineered models are designed as ‘halo’ variants of their respective ranges, thanks to a variety of new hardware and revisions aimed at improving the driving experience.

All three are based on the top-spec T8 plug-in hybrid models. The 2.0-litre petrol engine receives a 15bhp upgrade, and this combined with the electric motor means an overall system output of 399bhp. 

That’s enough to make the S60 Polestar Engineered the fastest-accelerating Volvo yet, with a 0-62mph time of 4.4sec - a 0.2sec improvement on the standard S60 T8. It’s still capable of just over 27 miles of electric-only driving and a WLTP combined fuel economy figure of 104.5mpg. The V60's 0-62mph time is trimmed to 4.6sec, while the XC60 can complete the sprint in 5.4sec. 

The Polestar Engineered revisions are more beneficial to the handling of the cars, however. All three come with new Öhlins adjustable shock absorbers and a strut bar that links the front suspension towers. Both items share their design, it’s claimed, with the 592bhp Polestar 1. A Brembo braking system is included on the S60 and V60 and an Akebono equivalent on the XC60. 

All three models also get exterior styling tweaks to signify their status. Chief among these are lightweight forged black wheels (19in on the S60 and V60, 21in on the XC60) hiding gold-painted brake callipers. A gloss black grille surround and black chrome exhaust pipe complete the exterior, while the interior features gold seatbelts and a stitched instrument panel. 

The Polestar Engineered models are based on the R-Design Plus trim level. Further equipment on top includes a heated steering wheel wheel, a Harman Kardon sound system and aluminium treadplates at the front. 

1

Peter Cavellini

21 October 2019

Who needs a Supercar now?, when main stream car brands can produce saloons like this the only advantage supercars have is better handling,and, unless you drive like a loon, cars like Volvo handle safely enough if driven within its limits.

