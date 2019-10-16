Volvo to offer free electricity to plug-in hybrid buyers

Volvo will offer buyers of its plug-in hybrid models a year’s worth of free electricity to promote them to use their cars as efficiently as possible.

The deal will apply to all of the firm’s PHEV models - which will now carry the new Recharge badge for electrified machines - sold from today onwards in most markets, including the UK.

The cars will record the total level of charge put into it over the course of a year, with Volvo then giving the customer a rebate based on the average price of electricity.

Björn Annwall, Volvo’s commercial boss, said the scheme was designed to showcase that plug-in hybrids can be a sustainable stepping stone or alternative to full electric cars, and to fight the belief that many are bought for tax incentives and rarely plugged in to charge.

“Plug-in hybrids can be very efficient if they are used in the right way,” said Annwall. “But if you just buy them for tax reasons and leave the cables in the boot it’s just a waste.

“We wanted to make consumers more aware of the benefits, and this was something we could do to help all plug-in hybrid buyers. We think incentives can help, because they can put a spotlight on efficient energy usage.

“The first year with a new car is when you set your habits with it, so if we put incentives then it will really make people think about how they use their cars, and show how they can change.”

While Volvo's plug-in hybrid models have previously carried Twin Engine branding, that will be phased out in favour of the new Recharge label, which will also be used for full-electric cars such as the new XC40 Recharge.