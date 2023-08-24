New Volvo EM90 design revealed ahead of 12 November debut

The Volvo EM90 electric MPV has been outed in images posted online by the Chinese government, nearly a month ahead of its official unveiling.

Homologation certification images published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) show the luxury hauler’s exterior in full for the first time, after Volvo released a top-down preview last month.

The EM90’s relationship with sibling brand Zeekr’s 009 MPV is clear, as previously speculated: its upright two-box silhouette looks near-identical and early technical details reveal that it sits just 3mm shorter and 11mm lower than the 009.

It is, however, told apart by its ‘Thor’s hammer’ headlights – a Volvo trademark that brings it into line with the new Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 – and a minimalist, semi-solid grille panel that is much more subtle than the 009’s expansive chrome decoration. Bespoke wheel designs and a new treatment for the rear lights round off the makeover.

According to the new details, the EM90 measures 5206mm long by 2024mm wide and 1859mm tall, making it slightly larger than the similarly positioned Lexus LM and a close match for the Mercedes-Benz EQV. The specific variant detailed in the filing tips the scales at 2763kg.

This EM90 is rear-driven, with a single motor producing 268bhp, although no doubt Volvo will also offer the four-wheel-drive set-up used by the top-rung 009. No battery specifications are given, but the 009 is available with a mammoth 140kWh unit good for a claimed 511-mile range on China’s CLTC testing cycle.

Pictures of the interior have yet to surface. The EM90 is said to offer the ambience of a "Scandinavian living room on the move" so is expected to take the lead from the new Volvo EX30 and Volvo EX90 SUVs in adopting a minimalist but materially rich and technology-laden cabin that majors on space, comfort and connectivity.

Volvo gave no categoric clues but said: "The new EM90 doesn’t just allow you to travel from A to B. It creates room for your life."

The Swedish firm added: "Imagine a moving space where you can just be you. A place where you can connect with your loved ones, create, relax, work or just think."

Notably, the 009 was designed in Volvo's hometown – Gothenburg, Sweden – at Geely's new global design centre, under the direction of ex-Bentley design boss Stefan Sielaff. It has not yet been confirmed if the EM90 was designed in parallel.

The EM90 will be the first MPV to bear the Volvo badge, and in fact it will be the first non-SUV model launched by the brand since the latest-generation S60 saloon arrived in 2019.

Volvo made headlines in the UK recently when it removed all saloon and estate cars from sale, citing much higher demand for its crossovers and SUVs - and, as a result, it is highly unlikely that the EM90 will come to the UK.