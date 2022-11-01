BACK TO ALL NEWS
Zeekr 009 is radical six-seater with 511-mile range
Hardcore Ferrari SF90 variant hints at boosted aerodynamics

Zeekr 009 is radical six-seater with 511-mile range

Geely's new premium EV brand launches a dramatic-looking MPV with 536bhp
News
3 mins read
1 November 2022

Geely’s year-old Zeekr electric vehicle sub-brand has launched its second model, the 009 MPV.

Based on the Chinese car maker’s SEA electric vehicle platform – the same structure used by the Zeekr 001 and newly introduced Smart #1 among other models and brands within the Geely portfolio – the new six-seater is the first production car to receive CATL’s new third-generation cell-to-pack Qilin battery.

The 140kWh lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt unit is claimed to provide the 009 with a range of up to 511 miles, according to the China light-duty passenger car test cycle.

This new battery is allied to two synchronous motors making a combined 536bhp - sufficient, according to Zeekr, for a 0-62mph time of just 4.5sec.

The 009 is priced between RMB499,000 (£59,800) and RMB588,000 (£70,500) in China. 

The 2830kg four-wheel-drive 009 rides on suspension with double wishbones at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear. An optional air suspension provides automatic self-levelling and an electromagnetic vibration reduction system.

The distinctive exterior styling and boxy silhouette of the 009 were developed by a team of Geely designers at Zeekr’s global design centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, under new design boss Stefan Sielaff.

Key elements include a silver plate Spring of Light grille composed of 154 LED lights that can be programmed to provide what Zeekr describes as ‘differing scenarios’.

The headlights, sited within the leading edge ahead of a short but flat bonnet, are each formed from five different lighting elements.

Further back, the new MPV is claimed to receive the largest windscreen in its class. Combined with a wraparound A-pillar treatment aimed at smooth airflow, it contributes to a claimed drag co-efficient of 0.27, according to Zeekr.

The large wheelhouses accommodate wheels of up to 20in in diameter, while conventional front doors and sliding rear doors either side provide entry to the cabin. 

At the rear, the 009 sports a full-width tail-light and large tailgate. Zeekr claims the rear aluminium body structure is the largest one-piece die-cast structure used in a production car at 1400mm in length and 1600mm in width. It is manufactured at parent company Geely’s factory in Ningbo, China, which is claimed to have an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles.

The 009 is 5209mm long, 2024mm wide and 1867mm tall. The wheelbase is 3205mm.

Inside, the 009 provides seating for six in a 2+2+2 layout. A four-seat executive version with a 2+2 layout is also planned.

The second-row seats, with nappa leather upholstery and integral seat belts, are supplied by aviation cabin seat specialist Sofaro. Each comes with an adjustable table.

The 009 comes with an optional interactive stereo system that supports an ICC (In Car Communication) system, allowing passengers in the second and third rows to communicate with those in the front through microphones within the speakers.It also receives an optional 15.6in digital display for content streaming and digital conferences.

Zeekr is billing its new MPV as the safest car in its class. In a co-operation with Israel-based autonomous driving specialist Mobileye, it has provided the 009 with dual chip sets together with seven four-megapixel HD cameras, four two-megapixel surround-view cameras, one ultra-long-range millimetre wave radar and 12 short-range ultrasonic radars. They support 30 standard driver assistant functions.

The brand’s first production model, the 001, was launched in October 2021. At the launch of the 009 in China on Tuesday, officials confirmed sales of the electric liftback totalled 10,109 in October, marking the first time it has achieved monthly sales of more than 10,000.

Zeekr says it plans to expand its line-up to achieve sales of 650,000 globally by 2025.

Peter Cavellini 1 November 2022

Sorry,but this is Musso fugly!, if this is where Car design is trying to lead us, then, I'm glad there'll be older better Cars to be had.

