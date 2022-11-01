Zeekr 009 is radical six-seater with 511-mile range

Geely’s year-old Zeekr electric vehicle sub-brand has launched its second model, the 009 MPV.

Based on the Chinese car maker’s SEA electric vehicle platform – the same structure used by the Zeekr 001 and newly introduced Smart #1 among other models and brands within the Geely portfolio – the new six-seater is the first production car to receive CATL’s new third-generation cell-to-pack Qilin battery.

The 140kWh lithium-nickel-manganese-cobalt unit is claimed to provide the 009 with a range of up to 511 miles, according to the China light-duty passenger car test cycle.

This new battery is allied to two synchronous motors making a combined 536bhp - sufficient, according to Zeekr, for a 0-62mph time of just 4.5sec.

The 009 is priced between RMB499,000 (£59,800) and RMB588,000 (£70,500) in China.

The 2830kg four-wheel-drive 009 rides on suspension with double wishbones at the front and a multi-link arrangement at the rear. An optional air suspension provides automatic self-levelling and an electromagnetic vibration reduction system.

The distinctive exterior styling and boxy silhouette of the 009 were developed by a team of Geely designers at Zeekr’s global design centre in Gothenburg, Sweden, under new design boss Stefan Sielaff.

Key elements include a silver plate ‘Spring of Light’ grille composed of 154 LED lights that can be programmed to provide what Zeekr describes as ‘differing scenarios’.

The headlights, sited within the leading edge ahead of a short but flat bonnet, are each formed from five different lighting elements.

Further back, the new MPV is claimed to receive the largest windscreen in its class. Combined with a wraparound A-pillar treatment aimed at smooth airflow, it contributes to a claimed drag co-efficient of 0.27, according to Zeekr.

The large wheelhouses accommodate wheels of up to 20in in diameter, while conventional front doors and sliding rear doors either side provide entry to the cabin.

At the rear, the 009 sports a full-width tail-light and large tailgate. Zeekr claims the rear aluminium body structure is the largest one-piece die-cast structure used in a production car at 1400mm in length and 1600mm in width. It is manufactured at parent company Geely’s factory in Ningbo, China, which is claimed to have an annual production capacity of up to 300,000 vehicles.