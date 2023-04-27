Volvo delays EX90 production to resolve software issues

Volvo has confirmed it will delay the start of production for its electric-powered EX90 SUV to allow extra time for software development and testing.

Originally due to begin production at Volvo's Ridgeville plant in the US and Chengdu plant in China during the fourth quarter of 2023, the new model is now “expected to see production during the first half of 2024”.

Volvo is not putting an exact timeframe on when UK deliveries of the EX90 are now planned to begin. However, it claims demand for the BMW iX, Audi Q8 E-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV rival has exceeded expectations since it was unveiled in November 2022.

Volvo revealed it closed order books for the electric-powered EX90 late last month, saying its first-year production quota had sold out. Early customers will now be forced to wait even longer for the range-topping Volvo model, which is based on the Swedish car maker's Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.

No details have been given as to the nature of the software development and testing issues.

The EX90 – serving as a “statement for where we are and where we're going” – is claimed by Volvo CEO Jim Rowan to set new standards for safety as Volvo aims for zero crash fatalities in its cars.

The new machine is effectively an electric-only equivalent of the current Volvo XC90. It's the third electric Volvo, following the Volvo XC40 Recharge and Volvo C40 Recharge, but the first to sit on a dedicated electric platform – the Geely group’s advanced SPA2 architecture. It's closely related technically to the Polestar 3 but, unlike that model, features a third row of seats.

The EX90's styling is based on the Concept Recharge that was shown in 2021. It retains familiar Volvo design cues, such as the blanked-off front grille seen on the XC40 and the upright rear lights. It has also been honed for aerodynamic efficiency to optimise the range. Volvo claims a drag coefficient of 0.29.